Luton chief: Justin will be 'something special'

Town interim boss Mick Harford believes that Luton youngster James Justin will be 'something special' during his career.

The Hatters academy graduate will make his 100th appearance this afternoon when facing Wycombe Wanderers after coming through the ranks at Kenilworth Road.

On his achievement, at just 20 years of age, Harford said: "We believe James is going to be something special as a player.

"I didn’t realise it was going to be his hundredth game coming up, that’s some achievement for such a young lad.

"He got into the team, he cemented his place, he’s holding his place down at left back, predominantly a right back and he can fill in various roles.

"He’ll be thrilled, he’ll be delighted, his family will be delighted.

"All his family are Luton Town fans, and I’m proud of him.

"He's a great kid and I’m so happy for him."