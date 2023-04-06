Luton chief keen to sort out the futures of Hatters' out of contract players

Luton boss Rob Edwards has reiterated his desire to begin extending the contracts of a number of his players at Kenilworth Road.

Since taking over in November, the Hatters chief has so far managed to secure the future of midfielder Jordan Clark, with the former Accrington winger signing a long-term deal recently.

With first-teamers such as Tom Lockyer, Luke Berry and Gabe Osho just three who are expected to become free agents in the summer, plus Henri Lansbury and Sonny Bradley, asked whether talks are taking place now, or if Town are waiting to see what division they will be in, as promotion to the Premier League remains a distinct possibility, Edwards said: “There is discussions going on behind the scenes.

Town boss Rob Edwards

"We’re well aware of everyone’s situations, players that are running out of contract.

"We’re keen to try and do some work on that situation, and of course it’s got to be right for all parties.

