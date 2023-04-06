News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
59 minutes ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes
2 hours ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
2 hours ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
3 hours ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car
3 hours ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care

Luton chief keen to sort out the futures of Hatters' out of contract players

Midfielder Clark the only one to sign a new deal so far

By Mike Simmonds
Published 6th Apr 2023, 14:09 BST- 1 min read

Luton boss Rob Edwards has reiterated his desire to begin extending the contracts of a number of his players at Kenilworth Road.

Since taking over in November, the Hatters chief has so far managed to secure the future of midfielder Jordan Clark, with the former Accrington winger signing a long-term deal recently.

With first-teamers such as Tom Lockyer, Luke Berry and Gabe Osho just three who are expected to become free agents in the summer, plus Henri Lansbury and Sonny Bradley, asked whether talks are taking place now, or if Town are waiting to see what division they will be in, as promotion to the Premier League remains a distinct possibility, Edwards said: “There is discussions going on behind the scenes.

Town boss Rob EdwardsTown boss Rob Edwards
Town boss Rob Edwards
Most Popular

"We’re well aware of everyone’s situations, players that are running out of contract.

"We’re keen to try and do some work on that situation, and of course it’s got to be right for all parties.

"So they’re not always straightforward, but we’re working hard on that.”

LutonTom Lockyer