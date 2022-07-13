Luton chief keeps his promise following Campbell's Scotland debut against Armenia

Hatters midfielder Allan Campbell earned his full Scotland debut recently

Luton boss Nathan Jones revealed how midfielder Allan Campbell’s debut for Scotland over the summer meant he was a man of his word when bringing the player to Kenilworth Road last season.

The 24-year-old signed for the Hatters from Motherwell just over 12 months ago, having played all his career at Fir Park after coming through the ranks with the Scottish Premier League side.

Having taken a while to adapt to life in England, Campbell soon did though, going on to produce some marvellous performances for Jones’ side, becoming a firm hit with supporters, winning the Internet Player of the Season, Ian Pearce Memorial Trophy, Signing of the Season and Bobbers Travel Club Away Player of the Season.

The only thing missing was a call-up to the senior Scotland squad though and after 24 appearances for the U21s, it finally happened once the campaign was over, an injury to Ryan Jack seeing manager Steve Clarke send for Campbell.

Although he didn’t play in the World Cup play-off defeat to Wales, or the following two Nations League games, he did then get his opportunity for the Tartan Army when coming on for the final four minutes of the 4-1 win in Armenia on June 14.

It meant Jones was right to promise that Campbell would achieve such a goal during the negotiation process ahead of his signing, as he said: “I was very proud.

"I spoke to his dad and we reminisced about the meeting we had, a couple of meetings with him and his dad and we said, ‘if he comes to Luton, he will become a Scottish international’.

“Bearing in mind he’s a very, very proud, staunch Scot that has real ambition of doing that, then we had to keep our end of the bargain.

“He had a fantastic season, got better, got stronger.

"He had to contend with what could’ve been a bad injury early on, but he recovered so quickly from that and was then just magnificent for us.

“I spoke to his dad and the club are really proud of him.

"It’s well-deserved because there aren’t many better Scottish midfield players playing in the Championship that Allan Campbell.