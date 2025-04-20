Luton chief knew calm heads were essential prior to crucial Derby win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town secure massive three points at Pride Park

Town boss Matt Bloomfield felt it was absolutely crucial that his side kept calm heads when going into what was a game of monumental importance to the Hatters at Pride Park on Good Friday.

Before kick-off, Luton knew only a victory was really good enough if they were going to have any genuine chance of avoiding a second successive relegation, with their fourth bottom hosts three points better off, while Hull City, a place higher, were five clear. Having improved their away form dramatically in recent weeks though, going three unbeaten, with two victories, Milli Alli’s goal on 10 minutes was enough for a third triumph, and most importantly, one that saw Town go level on points with their hosts and two behind the Tigers.

Although aware of the significance of the occasion, Bloomfield had played down its importance in his pre-match press conference, and it was something he was eager to stress to the players to give them the best chance of going out there and doing the job required. The Hatters manager said: “I thought it was really important we kept our heads as if we got too uptight or anxious, built it up to be too much then we weren’t going to come and perform.

Thomas Kaminski claims the ball under pressure from Derby County forward Jerry Yates on Friday - pic: Molly Darlington/Getty Images

“It was really important we stayed calm in the situation as we want to play with a variety in our play, we want to go in behind at times, we want to pass to feet, we want to have that calmness about us and if we don’t stay calm, we’re not able to execute that. We spoke before the game and I tried to play it down as there’s no point trying to build it up to be something it wasn’t or be over-excited by it.

"It’s obviously a big result for us as it brings us level on points with Derby but there’s still three more to play and we’ve done nothing yet, and it’s really important that I stress that point. It was a big result for us today as it means we’re still in there, we’re still scrapping and fighting, and we need to make sure we’re doing that at the end of the game on Monday.

With such a composed attitude it allowed Town to make a really impressive start to the contest, as in front of a boisterous crowd of over 32,000, with 3,000 of those coming up from Bedfordshire, they were able to take the sting out of the contest early on. Alli made sure it was an almost perfect opening 45 minutes when sidefooting home from Jordan Clark’s corner, the only frustration was Town couldn’t find the net again, Lamine Fanne and Christ Makosso putting inviting chances wide of the mark.

Discussing his side’s efforts early on, Bloomfield continued: “First half was all about us I felt. We could have been two or three up, and weren’t, it meant that at one-nil, it was always going to be game on. There was always going to be balls coming in our box from all angles, it was always going to be lots of attacking from Derby, they had nothing to lose at that point, and we had to defend our box and we did it incredibly well.”

That was certainly the case as from the moment the second 45 minutes kicked off, County were a different side, sending ball after ball into the Hatters’ area, which Town’s defence, led magnificently by Mark McGuinness, were able to repel. When they did get through Luton’s back-line, they came up against an in-form goalkeeper in Thomas Kaminski, the Belgian international making three big saves to preserve what was a priceless clean sheet.

Bloomfield said: “I think Thomas has been growing in confidence recently. He’s come and taken some really important crosses and made a couple of important saves, but everyone contributed and it's really harsh to single people out because it was a real group effort. I wanted to make sure I congratulated every backroom member of staff and the finishers who are roaring the boys on. All our supporters too. It takes a whole football club to win football matches, not just the 11 out on the pitch, and I think that was the most pleasing aspect, in adversity we stuck together and showed fight.”

The only time Bloomfield let the nerves show was when there was seven minutes of stoppage time added by the officials, although Luton, with Teden Mengi and Reece Burke now on the field to bolster the defence, were still able to see that period out pretty convincingly, Tahith Chong winning some pressure-relieving free kicks. The Town chief added: “I don't know if I looked very calm at that point when I saw seven go up.

"One I wasn't expecting seven, and secondly, you know that the crowd get a lift when they see it being seven. I thought we saw it out pretty well actually, a couple of times to break, we got ourselves up the pitch a couple of times which relieves the pressure. I think the officials then found another few more seconds afterwards, just to tease us a little bit, but I’m really proud.”