Luton chief knows he has to get results soon

Luton boss Graeme Jones is well aware he needs to start turning Town’s promising performances into results this season.

The Hatters have taken just one point out of a possible 12 in the Championship, and sit third bottom in the table, up one place after Huddersfield Town lost to Cardiff City last night.

Town have gained plenty of plaudits for their displays after returning to the second flight of English football for the first time in over a decade.

However, they are still without that precious first victory, as Jones said: “There’s a moment where you have to get results, I’m not running away from that.

"I’m proud to represent Luton Town Football Club and I feel a huge responsibility.

“There comes a point where you have to win football matches and it’s quickly arriving.

“Between the staff and the players we’re going through a lot at the minute, but we’re together.

"I like where we are, we’ve just got to turn those performances into wins.”

The Hatters have been dealt a tough hand when it comes to their opening four fixtures, home games against Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion, plus trips to Cardiff and Sheffield Wednesday.

Town have a fairly inexperienced side at this level as well, with a number of them playing in the Championship for the first time.

Jones continued: “It’s been harder for the boys, in terms of the step up, but we’ve had very, very difficult fixtures if you want an excuse.

“The fixture list could have been kinder to us, to help us settle in but we don’t choose the fixtures.

“We have to react to it. Like the Norwich game in pre-season, for example, it was really, really difficult.

“It helped us against Middlesbrough, so sometimes the tougher the game, the easier it is when you have other opponents when they come along.

“You get a question from Middlesbrough, Cardiff, West Bromwich Albion and coming to Hillsborough, I think we’ve grown and that’s the key.

"Measure that improvement and that’s where we are.

"We had five or six players that had played in the Championship, previous to this season, in the starting 11.

“That is important because they’ve been a Hillsborough before, they know what they environment is like.

"Obviously, I didn’t worry as much because we played them in the FA Cup last season, so they’d been to Hillsborough, the majority of the players."

Town’s display at Hillsborough on Tuesday night had seen the home supporters disgruntled by their own side’s efforts, jeering them off at the break.

However, crucially, the scores remained goalless, meaning that Kadeem Harris’s strike on 54 minutes settled the nerves and ensured the Owls took all three points.

On hearing the home fans turn against their side, Jones said: “I’d be happier if we were a goal or two up, and we weren’t.

“I think you need to understand that Luton Town is coming to Hillsborough with this massive stadium, massive crowd and handled the occasion, was competitive in the occasion, wasn’t mentally phased by it.

“It’s happened a little bit at Cardiff and we’ve had a lot of big clubs and we’ve grown in every game.

"Even today (Tuesday night) we grew, we got better. It was down to one action, to six minutes or 60 minutes and I believe that win is just around the corner. “