Luton chief knows just why his side conceded so early on this time

Hatters boss Graeme Jones insists he knows the reasons behind Town conceding at the start of the second half yet again against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

After an evenly-matched first period, which if anything, the Hatters shaded, they then found themselves with it all to do once more, as Karlan Grant put the Terriers ahead within two minutes of the restart.

It’s the fourth time in their last five Championship matches that Luton have been caught cold, with Cardiff (52), West Bromwich Albion (48, 51) and Sheffield Wednesday (54), all taking advantage of their slow starts after the interval.

Jones has changed things up by getting his players to do warm ups before the second half starts, all to no avail, but this time he said: “We started the second half really well, we had an attack and Kaz (LuaLua) crossed the ball out of play.

“I feel like I know the reasons today, we’ve done a half-time warm up and caffeine hits, but I think I’ve got the reason.

“I’d like to keep that private if you don’t mind, it’s something that we will be able to work at, but we needed to make the game interesting.”

Although Jones knows just what went wrong, midfielder Andrew Shinnie couldn’t quite put his finger on why Town keep being breached so early on.

He said: “It’s frustrating, I don’t know if there’s a reason for it, it’s happened again and I’m sure the manager will be looking at why it’s happening.

“I don’t know what it is, it’s just maybe one of those things at the start of the season where these teams come out quite well.

“They’re fit, athletic teams and if you’re not switched on for the full game, maybe you come out for the first few minutes, thinking the game will be easy for the first few minutes, but they came out well.

“A good one-two, and the boy put a good ball across, but that’s something we’ve got to cut out.”

After going behind, Town’s response was excellent, James Collins winning and converting a penalty 10 minutes later, before Shinnie won it midway through the half with a stunning curling effort from range.

The midfielder felt it was crucial to be back on level terms so quickly, saying: “That was vital really. The longer the game went at 1-0, you’re chasing and you leave gaps.

“They’re a good team, they’ve got some great players and would exploit you.

“But we put them on the back foot really from the goal I feel. We got the goal back, kept pressing and didn’t sit back on a draw, we wanted to win.

“Once we got that (second goal), we saw the game out quite well.”