Luton chief labels Doughty's return from injury as a 'big positive' for the Hatters

Wingback was back during midweek loss to Oxford

The return to full fitness of Alfie Doughty for Luton is a ‘big positive’ according to new Town boss Matt Bloomfield.

Having suffered ankle ligament damage against his former side Cardiff City back on November 6, the popular wingback then missed the Hatters’ next 14 games, including Bloomfield’s first in charge, a 0-0 draw with Preston at Kenilworth Road last weekend. However, he was back on the bench for the trip to Oxford United on Tuesday evening, brought on as part of quadruple substitution on the hour mark with Town having just seen parity restored by the hosts at 2-2.

Although he looked the sharpest of the four who came on, Doughty wasn’t able to prevent Luton making it 12 straight away defeats in row, the U’s sealing a 3-2 victory just nine minutes after he came on, increasing the now very serious threat of relegation for a side who were plying their trade in the Premier League last term. However, the ex-Charlton youngster, who signed a new long-term contract back in September, is expected to feature once more against Millwall this afternoon, his first home outing since the injury, as Bloomfield said: “He’s fine, there have been no repercussions from that.

Alfie Doughty is back for the Hatters once more - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"I know Alf has been a big player for this football club for a number of years now, so having him back in the group is a big positive for us. It’s been a real shame that he’s been missing for the period of time that he has, but it was fantastic to get him on the pitch. He showed good intensity, good energy, he’s got a lot of quality does Alf. I know he’s been out for a little while, but I thought he showed his quality straight away. That’s the Alfie Doughty we want and that’s one hopefully we can start building towards playing more minutes.”

When Doughty was brought on, he was played in a far more advanced role than he has been previously, utilised as the wide left attacker of a front three, while he was also quickly back on set-pieces as well. On where he believes he will play going forward, Bloomfield continued: “There’s a number of elements that will contribute towards that. Alf can do both of those jobs (wide left and wingback), but it’s what suits the team at the right time. What our opposition presents, how we’re going to build and how we’re going to press, but Alf’s a good player and I think we can use him in a couple of different roles.”

Although switching to a back four in his first two matches, a decision that was met with real joy by most supporters, Bloomfield also didn’t rule out possibly returning to a back three that his predecessor Rob Edwards favoured now that Doughty is available again, adding: “Coming in the building I wanted to do what’s right for the boys.

"We didn’t have a left wingback and Alfie being injured, Amari’i (Bell) being more of a full back or left sided centre back, so the four was the one that complemented the group at that point. Now we’ve got Alf back, we’ve got the opportunity to go to a three if we so wish, so it’s about doing what’s right for the group, but trying to give some clarity and continuity and consistency with what we’re trying to do as well.”