Luton chief labels Muskwe as 'excellent' following first league start

Hatters attacker Admiral Muskwe

Hatters boss Nathan Jones labelled attacker Admiral Muskwe’s display as ‘excellent’ during Town’s 2-0 success at Swansea City on Saturday.

The 24-year-old was making his first league start since the 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion on February 19, selected to partner Elijah Adebayo upfront, with summer signings Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow dropping to the bench.

Muskwe got through plenty of running in his hour on the pitch before making way for Morris, part of a triple substitution that also saw Cameron Jerome replace Adebayo.

He went close with one first half effort, robbing a home defender of possession and then bursting into the box, unleashing an attempt that was saved by Andy Fisher, while he almost nipped in to embarrass the keeper just before he was taken off after the break.

On his hour, Jones said: “I thought he was excellent, part of a real good away team performance.

“Him and Elijah faded a little bit in the second half and then we’ve got Cameron Jerome and Carlton Morris to come on.

“We’ve still got Harry Cornick in the mix as well, Cauley Woodrow, so we’ve got real good quality to bring on and I thought we were excellent.”

Although he took the place of Morris in the XI, Town’s summer addition from Barnsley, who came off the bench to make it 2-0, welcomed the extra competition within Luton’s squad, saying: “I’ve alluded to it recently, this has been a really good group to bed yourself in because the humility and the togetherness of the squad, there’s no cliques

“It’s all friendly lads who are really talented at what they do, that’s all I ask for.

“It’s good competition, but that’s only going to make us all better in terms of training on a day to day basis and performances on a Saturday and Tuesday.

“We’re pushing each other to become better and I think that will get the best out of all of us.”

It wasn’t just in the final third that Jones was impressed by either, adding: “We like clean sheets as if we get clean sheets we usually win games, so the more of them we can get the better.

“I thought we defended our box magnificently, magnificently, we really did.

"Front footed, everything we did, pressed at the right times.