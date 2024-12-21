Luton chief left 'flipping mad' at times during Town's 'horrible' display against Derby

Hatters boss Rob Edwards - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Hatters manager on 2-1 win over Rams

Luton boss Rob Edwards admitted he had been left ‘flipping mad’ with certain things that he witnessed during last night’s 2-1 victory over Derby County at Kenilworth Road, also going as far to label the contest as a ‘horrible’ one for him to watch.

Although the Hatters had the better of the opening 45 minutes in terms of chances, Carlton Morris putting a stooping header wide, Mark McGuinness volleying over and Tahith Chong seeing his cross-shot saved. Jacob Brown was denied by a fine last-ditch challenge, as another Chong delivery bounced narrowly wide of the post, but there wasn’t much to get the pulses racing for the over 11,667 supporters inside the ground.

The mood then dropped significantly after the break, among the home fans anyway, when Kayden Jackson was able to escape the attentions of Chong to head Kane Wilson’s cross into the bottom corner, before thankfully, spirits were lifted by an unbelievable late, late show that saw Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu’s volley deflect into the net off team-mate Tom Holmes to make it 1-1 with 89 minutes on the clock.

Skipper Morris then won it in stoppage time with another deflected strike, but looking back at the contest as a whole, a far from happy Edwards said: “It was a horrible first half, second half was even worse, I don’t know, it wasn’t nice. We probably just shaded it (first half), but didn’t do enough to score. I can understand it, they’ve got that back five, it’s hard, you’re always up against someone. We had moments of quality, Chongy, a couple of half moments, a couple of crosses and we thought we’re getting on top here.

"One or two set-pieces, but we didn’t quite do enough. We wanted a bit more intensity, a bit more movement, could have switched it more if we had got it down, but we couldn’t really get it down to attack the spaces where they were. They get very narrow, it’s really obvious where the spaces are, we struggled to get it out there, so really frustrated. In the end, that scoreline is the only thing that matters. It helps the feel of the place, but there’s no doubt we’ve got work to do as there were still things out there tonight, missed clearances, things we’re better at that’s driving me flipping mad.”

With Luton having two away matches coming up next, as they head to Bristol City and then Swansea City over the Christmas period, with the Hatters currently on a seven game losing run on their travels, then until they rectify their woeful form, it ramps up the pressure at Kenilworth Road, where Town now actually have the sixth best record in the entire division.

Edwards’ side are back at home on New Year’s Day to Norwich, before venturing outside of Bedfordshire once more in early January, as they head to QPR, which made the outcome of last night even more crucial for the Hatters, who moved eight points away from the relegation zone and now sit nine adrift of the top six.

It was something that Edwards acknowledged too, the Luton manager saying: “It was much-needed. Because of the away results, it puts pressure on these home games, so one-nil down on 88, 89 minutes, whatever it was, thinking this is going to make the next couple of games even tougher. It helps us with a little bit of momentum, but we said that after the Stoke game as well.

"I need the lads to really step up and show the character they’re showing here, but we want to show that away from home and we want to limit the mistakes that we’re making. But the squad, they’re sticking with it, you can see at the moment. There’s one or two out of position, Mads (Andersen) coming in for his first start for god knows how long, they’re trying, they’re really trying. They’re fighting at the moment, it’s not exactly how we want it to look, but three points tonight.”