Luton chief looking to loan out more of his young guns

Luton's talented U18s side celebrate a goal in the FA Youth Cup this season
Hatters boss Nathan Jones may well send out some more of his talented youngsters over the next few weeks in order to get them some much-needed game time.

U18s striker Connor Tomlinson and midfielder Drew Richardson have headed to Hemel Hempstead and Bognor Regis Town respectively, as Jones admitted more may follow.

He said: “It’s about balance, ones that we feel really need it now and without leaving yourself exposed at youth team level.

"We’ve still got a games programme and we still have others to continue their development, whereas if they’re playing in a weakened side against a far stronger side, it doesn’t necessarily test them.

“So there’s a real balance to it.

"We’ve got four, five months now to really gauge a lot of them.

"Some might go out, Connor might return and someone else might go out, but they need that test.”