Luton chief might have to keep 'juggling' his defence after Osho becomes latest injury concern

Luton boss Rob Edwards admitted he may well have to juggle his back-line once more after Gabe Osho became the latest defender to pull up injured during Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw with Millwall.

The 24-year-old was starting his fifth Championship game in a row for the Hatters and impressed with a commanding performance in Luton’s back-line for the majority, while also showed bags of confidence to bring the ball out from the back too when under pressure.

However, with 18 minutes to go, Osho was down on his haunches and following some treatment had to go off, forcing Edwards into another reshuffle, with Fred Onyedinma and Alfie Doughty going into the full back positions in the latter stages, his replacement Luke Berry snatching a late equaliser.

Town defender Gabe Osho went off against Millwall on Tuesday night

It was the same on Saturday at Birmingham City when Reece Burke went off with a groin issue, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu dropping into the defence on that occasion, as when asked about Osho’s chances of facing Swansea this weekend, Edwards said: “I’m hoping he’ll be okay and it’ll be something that we can manage, so we’ll see on that one, as it’s a bit too early to tell.

"I thought he was outstanding by the way Gabe, especially in that first half, he was really brave on the ball and real outlet for us.

"But he was feeling it in the first half as well, so we’ve got to assess the lads at the moment.