Luton chief misses out on reunion with ex-Wolves boss who sold him as McCarthy leaves Blackpool

Luton boss Rob Edwards won’t be reunited with the Wolves boss who sold him, Mick McCarthy, after the 64-year-old left today’s opponents Blackpool by mutual consent over the weekend.

Having only taken over in January, the former Ipswich, Sunderland and Republic of Ireland manager only masterminded two wins from his 14 games in charge, the highlight a 6-1 hammering of QPR, leaving the Tangerines deep in relegation trouble, seven points from safety with six matches to go.

Assistant Terry Connor has also left, as a club statement said: “Blackpool Football Club can confirm Mick McCarthy and Terry Connor have both left the Club by mutual consent.“With results on the pitch not improving in recent weeks, the decision has been agreed by both parties that a change is needed.

Mick McCarthy has left Blackpool

"The Club would like to thank both Mick and Terry for their efforts and wish them well for the future.

“Senior Professional Development Lead Phase Coach Stephen Dobbie will now take charge of the first-team for the remainder of the season, assisted by Matt Blinkhorn and Steve Banks.”

McCarthy himself added: “After recent performances and results, I have thought long and hard and feel this is the best decision for everyone concerned with the football club.“I've loved my time here and thank everyone for their support. I wish everyone well going forward.”

Town chief Edwards had been at Molineux with McCarthy during his playing career, until having his four year stint finished when being sold to today’s opponents in August 2008.

Ahead of the game and before news of McCarthy’s dismissal was announced, Edwards had said: “I’ve played for Mick and Terry Connor, the two of them are vastly experienced.

"They have had amazing careers and are continuing to do so as well, so it will be really nice to see them.

“I played for Mick at Wolves and he sold me as well!