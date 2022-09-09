Luton chief not about to pass judgement on opposite number Neil's decision to move from Sunderland to Stoke

New Stoke boss Alex Neil

Luton boss Nathan Jones wasn’t about to pass judgement on manager Alex Neil’s decision to leave newly-promoted Sunderland for Championship rivals Stoke City recently.

The 41-year-old had taken the Black Cats back up to the second tier by beating Wycombe Wanderers in the League One play-off final last season and had made a solid enough start to the campaign at the Stadium of Light, with two wins, two draws and one defeat from their opening five games.

However, once Michael O’Neill left the bet365 Stadium following just under three years in charge of the Potters, Neil agreed to take over, a call that upset the vast majority of Wearsiders, disappointed to see him make what they believed was a sideways step.

So far the former Preston and Norwich boss has taken a point from his first two fixtures, drawing with Swansea and losing to Reading, as when asked if he had been surprised that the ex-Barnsley midfielder had switched teams, Jones, who also took the same path in the past when leaving Luton for Stoke back in 2019, said: “They’re both big clubs, Alex will have his own reasons for doing that.

“I’m in no position to look surprised at leaving one club to go to another, especially the club named, so that’s nothing to do with me.

“Alex will have his own reasons for doing what he’s done, he’s gone from a massive club to another big club, so that’s his prerogative, I’ve got no comment on that really.”

Jones was only in charge of the Potters for nine months, sacked after winning just six games out of 38, and was jeered on his return last term, when the Hatters ran out 2-1 winners thanks to goals from Danny Hylton and Cameron Jerome which secured the points in a midweek clash.

The Town chief is looking for a similar result to bounce back from Saturday’s frustrating 2-1 defeat to Wigan Athletic, as he continued: “Hopefully we can repeat that.

"It’s a real tough game away at Stoke, it’s not quite a Tuesday night but it’s the cliche, so we’re looking forward to it.

“It’s nice to go back and see people, but it’s another game and a game that we want to win for three points, not to get one over on any one.

“It’s a big club, a very strong squad, there’s a massive squad of players there and plenty out on loan who have got quality.

"They’ve got a wonderful squad, they’re a Premier League club, one that’s been in the division longer than they would have liked, but fantastic owners, good fanbase and a real good set-up.”

Although Jones wasn’t at the club for under a year, he still has links to a few players who remain with the Potters, including midfielder Nick Powell, as he added: “If I’m honest, it’s changed considerably.

"There are some there that I know and some who probably haven’t been registered that I know, so there’s a lot of familiarity in it, but there’s been a big turnover of players since I was there.

“There are some there that I know, worked with and signed, there’s one or two that I actually signed.

“I have a real familiarity with a few of them.