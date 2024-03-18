Luton chief not about to speculate on any potential punishments for Everton and Nottingham Forest
and live on Freeview channel 276
Luton Rob Edwards wasn’t about to get drawn into discussing what may or may not happen regarding any potential points deductions for Town’s relegation rivals Nottingham Forest and Everton.
The two clubs are believed to find out what sort of punishments are to be meted out to them by the Premier League this week, after they were both hit by charges for breaking the Profit & Sustainability rules back in January. The Toffees have already been on the receiving end of a 10-point deduction back in November for similar offences, although that was later reduced to six on appeal last month.
Advertisement
Advertisement
With both sides currently above the Hatters in the standings, if they are to lose 10 points to begin with, it would drop them below Luton in the race to stay in the top flight and bolster Town’s chance once the international break is over, when they have nine games remaining. Edwards hasn’t wanted to get involved in commenting on the situation ever since it arose though and didn’t want to address it once more after the 1-1 draw with Forest on Saturday, that kept Nuno Espirito Santos’s team just three points above them.
When asked for his thoughts, he said: “I don’t want to talk hypothetically and what might be coming and what might not. I don’t think Forest are the only ones in this fight with us either, there are other teams, so it was just an important point regardless of whatever, as the job would have looked a lot more difficult without getting it. It was just an important point and I don’t feel comfortable talking about what may or may not happen when it’s not my football club. If it was my football club then I’d be happy to speak about it but it’s not and I can’t control that at all.”
Edwards might let his feelings be known once the Premier League makes their decision public though, adding: “If that happens then maybe I’ll be able to talk about it then and what it means for us as a football club as well, but again at the moment, it’s not happened. The first one has with Everton and we’ve had to deal with that, but it is quite chaotic and it’s new for us all. I’m getting a lot of first times this year and a lot of new experiences, so if things happen then I might be able to talk about it more as we’re sort of speculating a bit.”