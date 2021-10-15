Luton chief not overly concerned by Town's poor record at Millwall

Town boss Nathan Jones

Town boss Nathan Jones wasn’t too fazed about his side's record at bogey opponents Millwall ahead of tomorrow’s Championship clash at the Den.

The Hatters haven’t won any of their recent six visits to the Lions, taking just a single point in that time, a goalless League One draw in March 2008.

They have lost the other five games, scoring just twice, with their last victory coming back in May 1999 when Tony Thorpe was on target to win a Division Two clash.

It’s not just on their travels that Luton have struggled though, as they haven't beaten Millwall in any of their last nine meetings anywhere, since a 2-1 home win in the Championship in August 2005 when Warren Feeney and Curtis Davies netted.

They came within seconds of changing that last term, leading through Elijah Adebayo's first goal for the club, only to concede in stoppage time to a George Evans equaliser.

Going into the game, Jones said: “I thought we were really unfortunate to not get a result here last year against Millwall.

"We were one-nil up, then six minutes of injury time and we didn’t know where that came from and it was one of those things.

"It is always tough to play against Millwall, whatever league you are in, whatever stage of the season, especially going there we know that.

"But we have good belief in the squad so we’re looking forward to the game.”

The hosts, managed by Gary Rowett, have been the draw specialists the league so far, with six of their opening 11 games finishing all square.

Although they have found scoring difficult, averaging just one a match, they have been tight defensively, breached on just 11 occasions.

Jones added: "We went there last year and didn’t give a good account of ourselves but we’re looking forward to the game because it’s a test to see how far we’ve come.

"Have we evolved from last year, in terms of performance, desire and a belief that we can go there and get a result?

“Coming up against Gary’s sides is always tough.

"They’ve got experience, size, energy in certain areas, so it will be a massively tough game, but I’m sure they will know that playing Luton’s a tough game.