Town defender Gabe Osho on the ball against Wigan

Luton boss Rob Edwards was pleased to have Gabe Osho back and showing just what he was capable of during the Hatters’ 1-1 FA Cup third round draw with Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

The 24-year-old had started Edwards' opening game in charge of the club, the 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough, back in December, before he was then also was included in the Boxing Day clash against Norwich City.

Advertisement

After picking up an incredibly harsh first half booking for a challenge that wasn’t even a foul, Osho then couldn't avoid staying out of trouble in the second period, shown a second yellow for hauling back sticker Teemu Pukki as he looked to get clear.

It meant that Osho had to sit out the wins over QPR and Huddersfield due it being being his second red card in the space of two months, sent off at Watford as well, guilty of a poor tackle in the closing stages with Luton already well beaten.

Back against Wigan though, and playing in the centre of the back three, Osho, on his 43rd appearance for the Hatters, once again showed plenty of the promise he displayed when given a run in the side last term.

Eager to break through the Latics press when possible, he display a wonderful array of crossfield passing to either flank, particularly in the second period, as he helped Town get on the front foot, while remaining defensively solid as well.

Advertisement

An impressed Edwards said: “He’s a good player and it’s good to have him back with us and not suspended.

"It gives us another good option going into some tough fixtures and we’ve got another one to deal with now as well (against West Bromwich Albion).

Advertisement

“I thought there were some good individual performances from Gabe Osho, he was very, very good.

“Composed at the back, picked some lovely passes, especially in that second half.

Advertisement

"Cauley (Woodrow) I thought grew into it and looked a real danger, picked up some really good pockets of space.