Luton chief ready for 'frightening prospect' of a fully fit squad

Hatters boss Nathan Jones is relishing the ‘frightening prospect’ he is going to have picking his side when they return to League Two action next Saturday.

The Luton squad have the weekend off with Coventry City’s FA Cup involvement this afternoon, and Jones is confident the mini break will ensure his squad is fully fit going into the home game against Cheltenham on February 24.

He said: “It has come at a good time. Providing we don’t pick up anything freaky, we will go into the Cheltenham game with everyone fit.

“We’ll get the (Danny) Hylton’s back, the (Scott) Cuthbert’s back, the (Alan) McCormack’s back, (Johnny) Mullins a bit more, we’ll get them all back, so that’s a frightening prospect and that’s what I’m looking forward to.

“Don’t worry, I like those decisions, that what we’ve asked the board for and that’s what they backed us for. I’m looking forward to them.”

For the players’ themselves, they weren’t overly concerned about not playing this afternoon, as Olly Lee said: “It is a bit frustrating when you’re on a little good run of form, you want to keep going, but also there’s been a lot of games over Christmas and a tough pitch (against Stevenage).

“So it’s nice to get a couple of days off, get your feet up and go again next week.

“If we just win the next game, that’s all that matters.”

Full back James Justin added: “I think the boys will be all right.

“We’re a bunch of professional lads, so we’ll do the right things while we’re off. I don’t think it will hinder us too much.”