Luton chief ready to face a Bantams side still riding the wave of promotion

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield is expecting to travel to a Bradford City side this afternoon who are still very much riding the wave of momentum after winning promotion to League One last season.

Under Graham Alexander, the Bantams were able to pip Walsall for third spot on the final day of the League Two campaign by beating Fleetwood 1-0 at Valley Parade as Antoni Sarcevic’s injury time goal ended six years in the bottom division of England football. The former Premier League side have begun excellently too in the third tier, beating Wycombe Wanderers on the opening day and then adding another point when drawing 0-0 at Northampton Town.

While Luton were being knocked out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, Bradford were causing a shock of their own, defeating Championship opposition Blackburn Rovers 2-1 at Ewood Park thanks to goals from Ibou Touray and Will Swan to set up a second round tie at Stoke City. With that in mind, then discussing his side’s opponents, Bloomfield said: “It’s going to be a really tough game for us at Valley Parade, I have no doubt about that. With the momentum of promotion from last season, they won their first home game of the season as well, they've gone and won in the cup, so they're a solid team, a real solid team.

"They know their jobs absolutely. They’re well drilled, they know what they’re doing, they know what they’re going after, they put you under pressure so we know it will be a tough test. We’re going into a period of five games in these two weeks, so we need to make sure everyone’s ready to contribute, but we’ll recover quickly. I've played there several times, there’s always a great atmosphere. It’s always good to go there, a big crowd, we’re really looking forward to it.”

Bolstering their squad during the summer transfer window, Bradford brought in former Luton youngster Josh Neufville who had a starring campaign at AFC Wimbledon last term, scoring in the play-off semi-final win over Notts County, as they ended up beating Walsall 1-0 at Wembley to reach League One. They had also added experienced duo of Max Power and Stephen Humphrys too, as on the squad they are facing, Bloomfield continued: “He’s (Neufville) a real good signing.

"Max Power has been around the level for several years, League One and Championship, a really good player at the level. They’ve got some really sturdy characters I believe as well, (Matthew) Pennington, (Curtis) Tilt, have been around the game for a while as well, so they know what’s it all about, Sarcevic as well. It’s going to be a tough game for us.”

Meanwhile, on former Motherwell, Scunthorpe and Salford manager Alexander, who is also well known to Hatters fans, having played over 150 times for the club when he was at Kenilworth Road between 1995-99, Bloomfield added: “I’ve come up against him a few times, both at Milton Keynes and at Bradford, a real good guy.

"He’s played so many games, managed so many games, he’s really experienced. He’s always got time to chat after the games, someone I respect. I don’t know him personally really, really well but whenever you come up against him he’s got a really proven track record. He’ll have his team really well organised and someone I’m looking forward to seeing.”