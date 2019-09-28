Luton chief ready to pit his wits against experienced Rovers boss Mowbray

Town boss Graeme Jones is looking forward to pitting his wits against one of his most experienced opponents in the Championship when he takes on Tony Mowbray this afternoon.

The 55-year-old is now in his 15th year as a manager, having been in charge of Hibernian, West Bromwich Albion, Celtic, Middlesbrough, Coventry City and now Blackburn Rovers, whom he took charge of in February 2017.

It means he is the fourth longest serving manager in the second tier of English football behind Neil Harris (Millwall), Lee Johnson (Bristol City) and Neil Warnock (Cardiff) as Jones, who is coming up to five months in charge at Kenilworth Road, said: “You want to pit your wits against them.

“Tony’s been around a long time, I remember playing a testimonial for Kristian O’Leary at Swansea in, it must have been 2007, and Tony brought his West Brom team, 12 years ago.

“He’s been managing way before that as well, I know Mark Venus, I know David Lowe, I played as a striker with David Lowe at Wigan, who is the first team coach, these are very, very experienced Championship people.”

On the Rovers side put together by Mowbray, who are now 11th in the table following Fulham's win over Wigan last night, Jones added: “They’re a good side, we played against them last year with West Brom and they’re competitive, very, very competitive

“At least if you’re going to get beat you want to find out something, and that’s what I felt we did on Tuesday night.

"You have to look forward to games, you have to relish them, it’s 11 v 11 at the end of the day, you cut all the talk out as much as you want, it’s 11 players v 11.

“It’s a great leveller if you go there and think you can win, but that will be the intention on Saturday.”