Luton chief ready to push his players out in Slovenia

Hatters boss Graeme Jones will be looking to push his players to the limit during their training camp in Slovenia this week.

Town’s squad flew out yesterday for their pre-season preparations, as the Hatters boss continues fine-tuning for the Championship campaign ahead.

They are also heading to Portugal in a fortnight’s time, where Luton will face Primeira Liga side C.S Maritimo in a friendly.

Speaking after Saturday’s 3-1 victory at Welwyn Garden City, Jones said: “They’ll be doing three sessions a day and I want to really push that volume and that high speed run work up, so that’s the plan.

“We’re working privately, so you’ve got them to yourself if you like and they’re two very, very different camps.

“But I’ve been delighted, I feel like I’ve had that privacy at the Brache, which is all you want, so, so far so good.

“I’m really pleased with the week no injuries and a win. "We got some mileage under their belts, so that will set us up for the future.”

Striker James Collins is gearing up for a hard few days too, adding: “It’s brilliant and nice to get away with the squad, a bit of a change of scenery and get some good training into you.

“It’s not going to be easy, it’s going to be tough, but that’s what pre-season is all about and we’re just lucky that we get to do it in a different country.”