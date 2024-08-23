Luton chief reiterates his stance over any of Town's stars leaving before next Friday's deadline

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hatters boss looks forward to the window shutting next week

Luton boss Rob Edwards has reiterated his stance that bolstering Town’s squad with three new additions this week doesn’t mean he is looking to sell any of the Hatters’ current stars ahead of Friday night’s transfer deadline.

After a summer in which the Town chief only added two players for the opening two matches of the season, a 4-1 defeat to Burnley and goalless draw with Portsmouth, he then brought in three more in time to face Preston, Cardiff City centre half Mark McGuinness, Mainz midfielder Tom Krauß and also another midfielder in free agent Liam Walsh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The addition of McGuinness for a ‘significant undisclosed fee’ got some tongues wagging that it could see one of Luton’s most sought after defenders, Teden Mengi, on his way out of Kenilworth Road, the former Manchester United youngster linked with a number of clubs since making 30 Premier League appearances for the Hatters last term.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards with defender Teden Mengi - pic: Liam Smith

His performances saw the England U21 international named the Bobbers Travel Away Player of the Season, as he carried that on his form last weekend in the goalless draw at Fratton Park. However, with one of the clubs he was rumoured to be on the radar of, Crystal Palace, selling centre half Joachim Andersen to Fulham today, with Marc Guehi remaining a reported target for Newcastle United, it has led to further speculation that the Eagles could test Luton’s resolve for Mengi.

Speaking to the press this afternoon, Edwards said: “I’ll reiterate and repeat what I’ve said quite often, we won’t let anyone go if it’s not right for the football club and currently there’s absolutely nothing to report on that. Regards to Teden, he’s working extremely well and playing extremely well for us and we see that being the case for the coming months, we do.

"But I haven't got a crystal ball as I sit here right now, and we’ve got to be ready for anything, not just on Teden, any one of a number of players that could be sought after. But as we sit here right now, nothing to report on anyone else.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Edwards is looking to conclude some more business himself before the deadline passes, he will be happy to see the transfer window close with his current squad in place, which will bring an end to such rumours for a few months at least, until it opens again for a month on January 1. He added: “I’ve said it quite a lot, that has been our aim (keeping the squad together), because we believe in the group.

"Me personally as a manager, most managers and coaches feel the same, when a window closes, you get to work then with the group. It certainly helps as I think that does gives everyone a focus. Every player who’s in the building, thinks right, I know what I’m doing, I know I’m here, and we can really get to work, so I am looking forward to that as well.”