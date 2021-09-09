Luton chief reveals Hatters have been knocked back in their efforts to bring in free agents

Luton boss Nathan Jones

Hatters chief Nathan Jones revealed he has been knocked back in any attempts to bolster his squad when looking at the free agent market.

Although the transfer window closed last Tuesday, meaning Town couldn't sign anyone from another club, they can still bring in players who currently find themselves without employment.

The likes of former Liverpool winger Jordan Ibe, ex-Arsenal and West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere, who spent time with the Hatters academy, plus Wales international Hal Robson-Kanu are just a handful of names who are still out of work and looking for a contract.After not making any late signings on deadline day, when asked if that was an area he had been scouring, Jones said: “I don’t think so because we don’t need to.

“Those who are without clubs and we felt would add considerable quality to us, we have inquired about.

“I don’t want to give too much away but we did stuff, but there hasn’t been interest.

“Maybe they didn’t think Luton was big enough or so on and so forth, but we have tried down that route.

“To be honest with you, we make decisions with what we have here and if something isn’t going to improve us considerably, they don’t get brought into the building and that is what we’re delighted with.

“We believe we have a real hungry squad now, competition, a good blend of youth and experience, ones that are at a real ripe age to do fantastically well, and we’re very excited.