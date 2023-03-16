Luton chief reveals his challenge to on-loan Leeds United defender paid off with wonderful Robins assist

Town boss Rob Edwards revealed his challenge to on-loan Leeds United wingback Cody Drameh to take even more risks during last night’s 1-0 win over Bristol City paid off perfectly.

The 21-year-old, who was signed by the Hatters on a deal until the end of the season back in January, had made seven starts since arriving from Elland Road, quickly impressing with his work up and down the right flank.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, last night against the Robins, was without doubt his best 90-minute showing, beginning with a quite magnificent assist for Carlton Morris after just five minutes.

After the visitors’ gave the ball away in their back-line, Drameh saw his first attempt to find team-mate Elijah Adebayo cut out, only to get another chance from Marvelous Nakamba’s incisive pass.

Taking a touch, he then displayed truly wonderful technique to send over a drilled cross on the half volley that was perfect for Morris to plant his header into the net for a 16th of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Drameh’s combination with Luton’s leading marksman was to prove a real threat all evening, with another first half delivery nodded over, while it was the same in the second half too, Drameh picking out Morris for the forward to see his twisting attempt bounce narrowly wide of the target.

The defender made seven crosses in total, four of them leading to opportunities, while he was also top of the tackle count too with five to his name, as Edwards said: “It was a really good cross, he’d had one bite at the cherry and then the second one came in.

Cody Drameh looks to get forward against Bristol City

"He just went with the laces, a different technique and it was flat with a bit of pace on, Carlton was able to use some of the pace as well, so a fantastic cross.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Cody’s been really good since he’s come in, but we encouraged him to be really brave and we wanted him to take some risks.

"I thought he was really on the front foot and he showed a lot of quality tonight.”

Fellow wingback Alfie Doughty who has been a huge creative outlet for Luton in recent weeks, with a number of assists to his name, was also impressed with his team-mate’s delivery, adding: “Yes, we know how good he is at crossing.

"Everyone was quite happy, we told him not to get ahead of himself, but it was a very good cross and you can’t complain.

Advertisement

Advertisement