Luton chief takes responsibility as wholesale changes don't pay off during Boro drubbing

Edwards responds to 5-1 thrashing at the Riverside

Hatters boss Rob Edwards wasn’t about to lay the blame for the manner of yesterday’s embarrassing 5-1 thrashing at Middlesbrough on the wholesale changes he made at the Riverside Stadium.

The Luton chief altered five of his side from the 1-0 win over Cardiff City in midweek, with it being the third game in a three game week, bringing in Cauley Woodrow for his first league start since February, Town a Premier League side back then when taking the field at Anfield. He also gave Shandon Baptiste his first start since the 2-1 loss to QPR on August 30, with Liam Walsh, Tom Holmes and Elijah Adebayo back in as well.

The new-look nature of the side appeared to be working early on as Woodrow saw his shot from distance punched away by home keeper Seny Dieng, while Baptiste almost had an opportunity from inside the box and then Walsh dragged wide from 20 yards. However, once a short corner routine saw Delano Burgzorg crash home the opener, Town’s defence simply parted, allowing Michael Carrick’s charges to run in four goals in just 24 minutes of football either side of half time, Burgzorg on target again, with Finn Azaz and Emmanuel Latte Lath also finding the net.

Luton's fans at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday - pic: Luton News

Woodrow went close once more before being taken off, as Edwards made a number of changes once Town were 4-0 down, Carlton Morris, Jordan Clark, Tom Krauß and Marvelous Nakamba all coming on, but although Clark pulled a consolation back late, there still worse to come, Azaz curling home the goal of the game in the closing stages. On the selection he made having nowhere near the desired effect, Edwards said: “When it doesn’t work of course it’s on me.

"It’s funny as I thought for the first 30-odd minutes we were playing really well, a couple of errors there and we go in at 2-0 down and then a few more errors and we blink and it's 4-0 and it's just what the heck's happened there? Some of them performed well and maybe one or two didn’t, but it's not their fault, it's mine."

Striker Morris was one of the five players who dropped to the bench for the clash, coming on with the situation already dire and the game up. He felt it had been the right thing for the Town chief to do, due to the congested nature of the schedule, adding: “This league is brutal, it's relentless. You’ve got to keep fresh legs and we've got a big squad with a lot of quality so it's good to make those changes, I just wish it worked a bit better today.”