Hatters boss Rob Edwards was quick to praise Luton’s ‘amazing’ supporters for the response they gave their players following last night’s 4-3 loss at AFC Bournemouth even if he expected there to be some ‘questions raised’ by the manner of the second half display.

The packed away end had witnessed a marvellous opening 45 minutes, seeing their side go into the break 3-0 to the good, Tahith Chong, Chiedozie Ogbene and Ross Barkley all finding the net, allowing the visiting fans to look at the live table with real glee, seeing their side above the dotted line for the first time in a while, Saturday’s opponents Nottingham Forest taking their place. However, by the full time whistle, those dreams had been well and truly burst, the Cherries hitting back to score four times and condemn Luton to a 17th defeat from 28 games, one that could be a hammer blow to their morale and survival hopes now.

Despite that, the travelling followers still gave their squad and management staff a terrific ovation at the full time whistle, as it was appreciated by a clearly crestfallen Edwards, who, speaking to the club's official website, said: “The supporters were amazing with us at the end. I'm sure they'll be really upset and disappointed as well, some of them will be feeling angry and questions raised, but they were brilliant, they were there at the end and that's important.”

Luton defender Alfie Doughty slumps to his knees after Town were beaten 4-3 by AFC Bournemouth on Wednesday night - pic: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

With Luton scoring for the 16th Premier League game in a row, it means they have now found the back of the net 41 times this term, six more than top four chasing Manchester United, as they are joint 12th with Bournemouth for goals scored. However, at the other end, Town were breached way too easily once more, meaning it is now 21 goals shipped in seven games, an average of three per match, making it 59 conceded in total, as with just wo clean sheets this term, they have the third leakiest defence, only above Burnley and Sheffield United.