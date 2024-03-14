Luton chief thanks Town's 'amazing' fans even if he knows defeat could see 'questions raised'
Hatters boss Rob Edwards was quick to praise Luton’s ‘amazing’ supporters for the response they gave their players following last night’s 4-3 loss at AFC Bournemouth even if he expected there to be some ‘questions raised’ by the manner of the second half display.
The packed away end had witnessed a marvellous opening 45 minutes, seeing their side go into the break 3-0 to the good, Tahith Chong, Chiedozie Ogbene and Ross Barkley all finding the net, allowing the visiting fans to look at the live table with real glee, seeing their side above the dotted line for the first time in a while, Saturday’s opponents Nottingham Forest taking their place. However, by the full time whistle, those dreams had been well and truly burst, the Cherries hitting back to score four times and condemn Luton to a 17th defeat from 28 games, one that could be a hammer blow to their morale and survival hopes now.
Despite that, the travelling followers still gave their squad and management staff a terrific ovation at the full time whistle, as it was appreciated by a clearly crestfallen Edwards, who, speaking to the club's official website, said: “The supporters were amazing with us at the end. I'm sure they'll be really upset and disappointed as well, some of them will be feeling angry and questions raised, but they were brilliant, they were there at the end and that's important.”
With Luton scoring for the 16th Premier League game in a row, it means they have now found the back of the net 41 times this term, six more than top four chasing Manchester United, as they are joint 12th with Bournemouth for goals scored. However, at the other end, Town were breached way too easily once more, meaning it is now 21 goals shipped in seven games, an average of three per match, making it 59 conceded in total, as with just wo clean sheets this term, they have the third leakiest defence, only above Burnley and Sheffield United.
It left Edwards in no doubt with the problem lies, as with trips to Manchester City and Arsenal coming up after the international break, which could see their goal difference take another hefty blow, he added: “We played some really good football, we do always look like we can score goals in this league and that’s normally for teams in our position the hardest thing. We looked a threat, playing some really good stuff, the plan was working well and the bit for us now is the other end. That’s why we’re in the position we’re in, obviously we concede too many goals. If you look at our goals for, it’s probably a good way up the league, so it’s quite clear where we need to try and improve and fix up. That’s got to be a big area of our focus now.”