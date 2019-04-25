Luton chief thought Town deserved to run out 'comfortable' winners

Luton should have been celebrating a ‘comfortable’ victory over AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night according to boss Mick Harford.

The Hatters chief saw his side have 21 attempts on goal, with 10 on target, with the visitors’ having just six shots all night, only three troubling Marek Stech.

However, Luton could only manage two goals from Elliot Lee and James Collins, but the Dons levelled through Joe Pigott and Steve Seddon, the second equaliser stunning Town in stoppage time.

Harford said: “It was a great ball by JJ (James Justin, for Collins’ goal), we thoroughly deserved it in terms of where we were in the stage of the game.

“I thought we were dominant throughout, and that was the icing on the cake to get a set-piece goal for James.

“He got on the end of a great cross and a good goal, I thought we should have gone on there and won the game comfortably.

“There’s that many incidents, there’s that much goalmouth action, that much of the ball flying around the six yard box it’s hard to remember all of it in without looking back.

“On chances created and positions got in, we should have won the game, but we didn’t.

"We should have gone further ahead in terms of the chances we had and the way we played, and the way we created chances, that’s the only disappointing factor.

“I’m not going to criticise this bunch of players, they worked their socks off, the way they moved the ball and they get themselves into goalscoring positions is excellent and we’ll keep doing that.”

One of the main reasons Town were held to just a point was the performance of Wimbledon keeper Aaron Ramsdale, as he made a quite brilliant stop from Luke Berry’s deflected drive, while denying Kazenga LuaLua when one-on-one, and turning over James Justin’s fierce effort too.

Harford continued: “He’s a good goalkeeper, Ramsdale. I watched him when he was at Sheffield United as a kid.

“He’s a proper goalkeeper and he’s going to be a top goalkeeper and he needed to be on top form as he was.

“Because if he wasn’t we would have run out a higher score than we did, he was probably their man of the match I guess.”