Luton chief tips Town youngster Johnson to have a 'good career' after second sub outing

​Luton boss Rob Edwards has tipped teenager Joe Johnson to go on and have a ‘good career’ after he made his second substitute appearance for the Hatters during Monday’s goalless draw with Hull City.

The 17-year-old had already been introduced off the bench for the final seven minutes in the 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough​ recently, before getting even longer this time, replacing Alfie Doughty on the hour mark.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Growing in confidence, Johnson, who has been terrific for the U18s this term, also winning the club’s Young Player of the Season award, stuck to his task solidly, making some important challenges and even managing to set off on a few forays up the left flank as well.

Town youngster Joe Johnson on the ball against Hull City

Speaking about his efforts afterwards, Edwards said: “It’s great to give JJ some well deserved minutes.

"He’s another academy player coming through that’s looking very comfortable at the level, so we’re really hopeful with young Joe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It’s fantastic for him, but like I said to him the other week, I can’t guarantee him any minutes at all, but keep doing what he’s doing at the moment.

"We really like him, we think he’s going to have a good career.

"I don't want to put too much pressure on him too soon, I think he’s still got loads more to come physically, but he’s got a great mentality, a lovely footballer, so we’re really pleased with him.