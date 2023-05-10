News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Luton chief tips Town youngster Johnson to have a 'good career' after second sub outing

Teenager has final half an hour of Hull draw

By Mike Simmonds
Published 10th May 2023, 19:31 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 19:44 BST

Luton boss Rob Edwards has tipped teenager Joe Johnson to go on and have a ‘good career’ after he made his second substitute appearance for the Hatters during Monday’s goalless draw with Hull City.

The 17-year-old had already been introduced off the bench for the final seven minutes in the 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough​ recently, before getting even longer this time, replacing Alfie Doughty on the hour mark.

Growing in confidence, Johnson, who has been terrific for the U18s this term, also winning the club’s Young Player of the Season award, stuck to his task solidly, making some important challenges and even managing to set off on a few forays up the left flank as well.

Town youngster Joe Johnson on the ball against Hull CityTown youngster Joe Johnson on the ball against Hull City
Town youngster Joe Johnson on the ball against Hull City
Most Popular

Speaking about his efforts afterwards, Edwards said: “It’s great to give JJ some well deserved minutes.

"He’s another academy player coming through that’s looking very comfortable at the level, so we’re really hopeful with young Joe.

"It’s fantastic for him, but like I said to him the other week, I can’t guarantee him any minutes at all, but keep doing what he’s doing at the moment.

"We really like him, we think he’s going to have a good career.

"I don't want to put too much pressure on him too soon, I think he’s still got loads more to come physically, but he’s got a great mentality, a lovely footballer, so we’re really pleased with him.

"Along with Joe, the guys in the academy have done a great job with him, so that was a positive again, but I thought everyone who went on the pitch really showed some good bits.”

Related topics:LutonHullHull City