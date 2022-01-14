Luton chief to make a decision on Kioso's future at MK Dons as defender needs to prove he can play for the Hatters

Town defender Peter Kioso

Town manager Nathan Jones faces a decision over the short term future of full back Peter Kioso.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at League One MK Dons, where has made 17 appearances so far this season, scoring four goals.

He came on with six minutes to go in the 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night, a game that Jones had attended, as the manager insisted he would only bring the former Dunstable and Hartlepool defender back to Kenilworth Road during the transfer window if it was because he would be featuring regularly for the Hatters.

Jones said: “We’ve got four days to recall him.

"We’ll only recall him if he’s going to feature for us as he’s doing quite well at MK and its been a decent loan for him there.

"If he’s going to impact on us then we have to make a decision soon, so we will make that decision when we have to.

“Sooner or later we’re going to have to see if he can play in our first team and that’s the thing.

"He came back in for three days training last week and then we let him go back out and play two games for MK.

"I went to watch him play on Tuesday night, but he was on the bench which was a bit baffling, so that might contribute to the decision.

"If he’s only going to play in certain games then we’re better of keeping him here.”

Kioso played four games for Luton back in August, his last coming in the 5-0 home defeat to Birmingham City when he was withdrawn on 28 minutes with the Hatters already trailing by two goals.

When asked if he thought the defender was capable of becoming a regular member of Town’s Championship XI, Jones added: “I think defensively yes, he can step up and be a good defender for us.

"He has to improve as he’s got, contrary to some opinions, he’s got some very good people ahead of him, or competition from very good people, athletic ones that can defend and want to defend and then do the other side as well.

"So he has to grow, he has to develop, he has to improve certain attributes, but he wants to do that as he’s a real good pro and we like him in terms of that.”

Speaking to the MK Citizen recently about his time at Stadium MK and his future for the rest of the season, Kioso said: "I'm enjoying my football, and that's the most important thing.

"It helps having team-mates who support me and a gaffer that supports me, so I couldn't be happier right now. It's a great club to be at.

"I'm on the right track but it's not just about hitting my targets, it's about exceeding them.

"I'm trying to be better, if I just hit them, I can rest for the rest of the season and I don't want to do that, I want to smash those targets as best I can.

"Right now, I'm on the right track but there is always work to be done and I'm running around the training ground putting it in.

"It's (speculation) part of the game, but what I've learned is to concentrate on the here and now.

"I'm here, I'm an MK Dons player, my focus is the games, that's all I'm thinking about.