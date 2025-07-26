Luton chief unsure if new signings will be made in time for Dons clash

Bloomfield to continue working hard to bolster Town squad

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield is unsure whether he will be able to welcome any new signings into his squad ahead of Friday evening’s League One opener against AFC Wimbledon, but will be working hard to see if it does happen.

Since the transfer window opened Town have brought in eight new players to Kenilworth Road, including experienced midfielder George Saville, goalkeeper Josh Keeley and most recently West Ham youngster Gideon Kodua on a season-long loan. With eight going out as well, and now Alfie Doughty’s future in doubt after the wingback missed this afternoon’s goalless draw against Tottenham Hotspur, then there currently remains one squad space available to fill, although that could be higher if those coming in are U21, or others are to depart.

Writing in his programme notes before today’s final pre-season friendly contest, Bloomfield expressed a desire to bolster his options for the upcoming campaign, saying: “Together with the recruitment team and the board, we have worked tirelessly to identify and secured a number of targets who we believe will not only add quality to the group but also, importantly, personality, character and leadership. We have welcomed eight new faces to the group and we are working hard behind the scenes to add to that number before the window closes at the end of August. Nothing in football, however, is straightforward so watch this space.”

Asked in his post match press conference following today’s fixture at Kenilworth Road, on whether Town can expect any new faces to be over the line before Luton host the Dons in front of the Sky TV cameras, Bloomfield added: “I don’t know, I don’t know. We’re working hard and you never know. Nothing’s done until it’s done, so we’ll certainly keep working hard over the weekend and the start of the week. If it’s right we’ll do it and if it’s not right we won’t rush into it.

“We’re really happy with where the squad is at, but the window not closing until when it does is a blessing and a curse. It's a curse because other teams will still want your players and it’s a blessing because if the right opportunity comes up you can act. We’re really pleased with where the squad is at, but we certainly won’t be switching off our phones. We’ll keep working and see where it takes us.”