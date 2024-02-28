Luton chief unsure on Town defender's injury after Jamaican international was forced off against City

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton boss Rob Edwards isn’t sure just how bad the injury to Amari’i Bell is after the centre half had to go off during Town’s 6-2 hammering at the hands of Manchester City in the FA Cup last night.

The Jamaican international was starting his 16th game out of 17 in all competitions for the Hatters when he pulled up following a challenge in the first period and after trying to play on, signalled to the bench that not all was right. Despite first teamer Gabe Osho among the substitutes, Bell eventually made way for youngster Joe Johnson, the 18-year-old winning just his fifth senior appearance of his fledgling Luton career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Town hit hard by injuries at the moment, defenders Mads Andersen and Dan Potts both not available, while Tom Lockyer, Sambi Lokonga, Elijah Adebayo, Jacob Brown and Marvelous Nakamba are all still absent, although Issa Kabore can return on Saturday, it leaves the Hatters without a great deal of options going into this weekend’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa, as shown by youngsters Zack Nelson and Axel Piesold also on the bench yesterday.

Amari'i Bell went off injured against Manchester City last night - pic: Liam Smith

Asked if he had an update on Bell, Edwards said: “Not too much at the moment, he wasn’t fully fit going into the game but Gabe wasn’t either, and then when I was going to bring Gabe on, Gabe was saying he was feeling it in the warm up as well, so Gabe didn’t come on, so it was young JJ, all the best mate, get on there against this lot!