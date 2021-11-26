Luton chief 'very happy' with former Motherwell midfielder Campbell's impact in the Championship so far

Allan Campbell gets close to his man during Tuesday night's 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has declared he is ‘very happy’ with the impact midfielder Allan Campbell has made since his summer move from Scottish Premier League side Motherwell.

The 23-year-old started five of Town’s first six games of the season in the Championship, before suffering ligament damage in the 2-2 draw at Blackburn Rovers in September after being on the receiving end of a nasty challenge from Darragh Lenihan, somehow punished only with a yellow card.

Campbell made a swift return though, on the bench for the 5-0 hammering of Coventry City just over two weeks later, before finally getting on the pitch for the 1-0 home defeat to Stoke earlier this month.

He has now started Luton's last three consecutive games, impressing in the 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest in midweek as on how the ex-Scotland U21 international is adapting to a first spell in England with all his career played north of the border previously, Jones said: "I think he was adjusting fine.

"He just got injured, he was the victim of a horrific challenge that kept him out for a bit and then he lost his place as the midfield players were in good form.

"We always believed that Allan would get to the Championship level, that’s why we brought him in, and he is.

"He’s still much to learn, much improvement as he can add more quality and assists and goals to his game, but in terms of an all-round midfield player we’re very happy with him.

“We have to find a real blend with the midfielders we’ve got, of quality, of aggression, of security, of pace, of power, guile, all those things.