Town boss will do all he can to pick up a result against the Reds

Luton boss Rob Edwards had a message for Town fans ahead of today’s Premier League contest against Liverpool as he targets causing one of the biggest upsets in the top flight this term.

The Hatters host a Reds side in front of the Sky Sports camera who are looking to go second in the table with victory that would see them leapfrog both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal to sit a point behind Manchester City.

Last Sunday, Luton travelled to Aston Villa, as the visitors opted to go with a more defensive formation to try and stay in the game against a side who were targeting their 12th successive home victory, managing to do just that with a comfortable 3-1 triumph.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards - pic: Liam Smith

Asked whether he might have to deploy similar tactics when taking on Jurgen Klopp’s team, or adopt a more attacking system now being the home team on this occasion, Edwards said: “In the Championship, we can make games quite chaotic and come out on the right side of it.

"You make it a chaotic game against Liverpool, but that’s difficult because they want a little bit of that as well.

“They like those spaces and they like it when the game is really, really fast, so again it’s finding a bit of balance.

“I get it, we want to be courageous and blow the trumpet and go after them, but I don't want to get beaten nine-nil.

"So we’ve got to find a balance and I think everyone has got to understand that.

“We’ve got to try and get that message out, people have got to understand what we’re coming up against, so my job is to try and get a result and I’ll try to do whatever way I think is the right way.”

Luton have entertained only one of the supposed big six so far on home soil in Tottenham Hotspur last month, as although they were almost blown away early on, a red card to midfielder Yves Bissouma on the stroke of half time levelled things up.

Town then came close to a claiming victory in the second period, Elijah Adebayo missing a glorious chance as they eventually went down to a 1-0 defeat.

Many expected Kenilworth Road to be a real fortress for Edwards and his players this term, but it is yet to happen, the Hatters taking one point from four games so far.

On whether he feels a huge shock is brewing, the Town chief continued: “We hope that happens.

"I don’t believe that Jurgen Klopp or any of his team will be coming and think ‘what the hell is this?’

"They’ll understand, they’ll know what’s coming and there’s been enough spoken about it and written about it over the last few months.

"They certainly won’t want to come and get turned over here, so we’re expecting the best version of Liverpool and we know how difficult that will be.