Luton chief was a 'defining factor' in Wells' decision to move to Kenilworth Road

Striker looking to be a help on and off the pitch for the Hatters

New Luton signing Nahki Wells revealed how Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield was a ‘defining factor’ in his decision to move to Kenilworth Road last week.

The 35-year-old was one of three additions announced by Town when they were on a warm-weather training camp in Slovenia, unveiled alongside former Rotherham defensive midfielder Hakeem Odoffin and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ centre half Nigel Lonwijk, the latter joining on a season-long loan from teh Premier League club.

Wells, who has moved for fees totalling over £10m in his career, had spent the five years at Bristol City, as after the Robins shelled out £5m for the Bermuda international when he joined from Burnley in January 2020, went on to score 48 times in 237 appearances, including 10 last term as the Ashton Gate club reached the Championship play-offs, beaten 6-0 on aggregate by Sheffield United.

Released in the summer, the striker opted to make Bedfordshire his new home and discussing his reasons for agreeing to move to the Hatters with fellow summer signings Kal Naismith on the club’s official YouTube channel, he said: “I am excited to be here. A new chapter, new beginnings, so a different place, different people, but same targets for me. I’m looking forward to playing football, doing well and hopefully achieving something this year.

"At this stage of my career, I have to also think about still trying to be successful, still trying to play as much football as I can. Having spoken to the manager, getting to know him, getting to hear what he has to say is always a defining factor in where you want to play your football. It was always going to have to be a fresh start after I left Bristol and to come here, it’s a great club, a great opportunity.”

Having spent 13 of his last 14 seasons in the Championship, with one year in the Premier League too, Wells will return to a division that he last featured in during the 2013-14 campaign, when he scored 14 goals in 19 matches for Bradford City, a tally that saw him snapped up by then second tier club Huddersfield Town in the January transfer window.

With two promotions under his belt and a career total of 174 goals thus far, reaching double figures on 10 occasions, then on the challenges he has set himself, Wells continued: “It’s a league that I think I’m more than capable of doing really well in. I’m a striker, I like to think I’m a goalscorer. I haven’t always been as prolific as I believe I should be, but they’re getting an experienced player and a player that’s still fully driven to do well. I’m expecting to come here and have a real impact on the team on and off the pitch.

"That’s probably one of my best attributes, to help guide the future stars and make sure that not only on the pitch I am doing what I have to do, but I’m still a good role model, I’m still a good professional and I’m still representing the club really well. I think you’ll see that in my performances. I’m still driven, I will score goals and that's the objective this year, to help give this club a different profile and help give this club some experience of getting back to where it belongs.”

Finally, Naismith, who was a team-mate of Wells when the pair were at Bristol City together, spoke glowingly about being reunited with the forwards, who has also played for Carlisle United and QPR, adding: “For me I think the club are getting not only an unbelievable player, but an incredible human being. When you think of what Luton is, it’s a family club and I think in terms of a Luton player there couldn’t be a better fit.

"I’m just delighted to have you here for me personally, obviously we are very close, our families are very close, so it’s good for me. I’m also so excited for the Luton fans to get to see you play, for the Luton community to get to know you as a person, as a human being, so I'm buzzing for the season and so happy to have you here.”