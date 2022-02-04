Luton chief will look to freshen his side up for fourth round trip to Cambridge United

Luton boss Nathan Jones has confirmed he will make some changes to his side for the FA Cup fourth round clash at Cambridge United tomorrow evening.

The Hatters go into the contest on the back of a punishing Championship schedule which has seen them play six games in 21 days, taking an impressive 13 points from a possible 18 in that time, beating Bournemouth, Reading, Bristol City and Swansea City.

James Shea, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Kal Naismith and Amari’i Bell have started each match, all playing every minute bar Bell, who was substituted after an hour of the 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United.

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

With Luton back in action on Tuesday night, entertaining Barnsley and then heading to Birmingham City next weekend before a rare week off, Jones will look to rotate where possible, in order to give his side the best chance of progressing against their League One opponents who knocked Premier League Newcastle United out in the last round.

He said: “Not everyone will get a rest but one or two might because of the strength of the squad we have.

"We have to use people, but we won’t go there weak.

"We have to freshen things up, we did last week in the three games where we got seven points.

"People like (Tom) Lockyer came in and out, (Reece) Burke was in and out, Henri (Lansbury), the front two we swapped.

"A lot of people have freshness and Cambridge have played themselves, they’ve had some games, so we know we want to go there with real energy and athleticism, but we also know we want to win the game.

“We’re in good form, we’ve trained today, a real high intensity training session, the boys were at it.

"One or two that will get an opportunity at the weekend because they need a game and we need to test them.

"It’s a real good occasion and we want to get into the fifth round.

"We know that financially it can be beneficial, but we go into every game trying to win it and when we were League Two and League One, we competed well in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup, Johnstone’s Paint.

"Whatever side we put out, we were always competitive, and we will be taking this very seriously at the weekend.”