Luton chief won't speculate over severity of Mpanzu's knee injury until scan results are known

Hatters boss Rob Edwards wasn’t going to speculate over the length of time Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu might be out for until he knows the results of the midfielder’s scan on what appears to be a serious knee injury.

The 28-year-old was forced to limp off during the first half of Luton’s 1-0 win at Sheffield United on Saturday, as when tripped by Jayden Bogle, he landed awkwardly and, clearly distraught, could play no further part.

He emerged at the final whistle in a knee brace and on crutches, as giving an update this afternoon, Edwards said: “He’s had a scan today.

Town midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu faces a spell on the sidelines

"We’ve not got the results of it yet, he’s been in a brace since the game, so we’ll probably know more later today.

“I don’t want to speculate as I don’t want to give a headline and it not be right, so we’ll know more in the next 24 hours, then hopefully we can give you proper detail around what is the diagnosis.

"We’ve got everything crossed that it’s not as bad as it could be, but we shall see.”

The injury is yet again unfortunate timing for Mpanzu, who has made 360 appearances for Luton since arriving in December 2013, as last term, he missed the run-in and the play-offs after another injury suffered at Huddersfield Town in April.

Such a popular member of the squad and a big voice around the training ground, when asked how he has been since the weekend, Edwards continued: “As you can imagine he’s down, he’s frustrated, he’ll be upset.

"We haven’t seen him today because he’s been off getting the scan, but we saw him yesterday, brought him into the meeting and when we were going through some video stuff and having a chat.

"It’s hard, it’s the worst thing for any footballer, being injured, I can’t comment on it yet, I’m just really hoping that it’s not a really, really significant injury.

“Any stage is never a good time for an injury of course, when every game is becoming more and more important, and he’s been such a huge influence for us on the pitch and off it.

"He will be sorely missed, but what it does is it gives other people opportunities and we have to show the strength in depth in the squad.

"We know if he’s not able to play, he’ll be supporting the lads and still being a big influence and help for us off the pitch and doing what he can to try and help the lads.”

Moments after the final whistle went at Bramall Lane, Edwards could be seen consoling his midfielder by the dug-out before the players went over to take the acclaim of the travelling fans

On what he told him, the boss added: “I was just saying that we’re going to support you and let's see how it is.

"He’s been amazing for us and we’re going to do everything we can to support him.

"I could just see how much he was hurting, he was down and because it’s happened to him before, it’s just the worst thing for a footballer.

"We will get round him, we will support him, we’ll do everything we can.