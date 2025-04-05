Luton claim a crucial point against title-chasing Leeds United

Izzy Jones volleys home at the far post to put Luton ahead against Leeds United - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Championship: Luton Town 1 Leeds United 1

Luton picked up what could be a hugely valuable point in their battle for Championship survival this season when producing a battling and valiant display full of heart to hold promotion-chasing Leeds United at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

Although showing signs of faltering once more this term, the Whites came into the game having lost just once in 21 second tier matches, needing victory to remain in the top two, while the Hatters were desperate for the points themselves for very different reasons, trying to cut the gap on the teams above them. It looked like Matt Bloomfield's side might have done so by three points when Izzy Jones put the hosts ahead, but former Manchester United winger Daniel James equalised soon afterwards to ensure it was just the one they were able to haul back.

With boss Matt Bloomfield making just one change, the fit-again Jones replacing Reece Burke, it was the visitors who threatened first, Manor Solomon taking advantage of a slip from Christ Makosso to escape on the left and send over a cross that Daniel James headed straight at Thomas Kaminski. Town then needed Kaminski to come to the rescue on 14 minutes as Manor Solomon's free kick was deflected goalwards by Junior Firpo, the Belgian doing superbly to spring to his right and claw the ball away from the bottom corner.

He was at it again moments later when Solomon took aim from outside the box, parrying the shot before Liam Walsh completed the clearance. Town's industry in midfield was to prove key on 15 minutes though, as Walsh won the ball back with a tigerish challenge just outside his own box and send Elijah Adebayo away inside his own half.

The forward showed signs of the Adebayo of old, outmuscling his marker to find the overlapping Jordan Clark, who was able to wait for support and deliver a wonderful cross that picked out Jones, who had ghosted in at the far post, to volley in his first goal for the club. With Leeds starting to really crank up the pressure, having over 75 percent of the play, it was no surprise when the visitors drew level on 28 minutes, although the manner of the goal will frustrate Town.

A corner was half cleared by Carlton Morris, but James was able to pick up the loose ball after it ran out of the box, drifting away from the attentions of Adebayo to work an opening on his left foot and curl home exquisitely from 20 yards. Chances were few and far between after that, although Luton were holding their opponents at arms length, until another long throw by Makosso on 42 minutes was flicked on by Morris for strike partner Adebayo who got up well but couldn't force the recalled Karl Darlow into anything but a comfortable claim.

After the break, Luton were forced into a swap immediately as Adebayo went down following what looked like an innocuous tackle only to hobble off after receiving treatment, replaced by Tahith Chong. Luton almost retook the lead 60 seconds later, Amari’i Bell finding the advancing Thelo Aasgaard who swerved his way into a shooting position, only for Darlow to save well, Clark skying well over after being teed up afterwards.

Kaminski was off his line well to stop Solomon from getting to the ball as Town were more than giving their own in what was an increasingly even second period, as the neutral observer would be left wondering just how the Hatters find themselves in the position of fighting to stay in the second tier. As time wore on, United started to ramp up the pressure, Kaminski getting down well to prevent substitute Patrick Bamford from giving the promotion hopefuls the lead after coming off the bench.

The Whites then missed a huge chance with eight minutes left, James getting away on the right as Town fans and players screamed for an offside flag that never came, his inviting ball across the box met by Solomon just a few yards from goal, who thankfully skewed wide of the target. In the closing stages, young defender Makosso, who barely put a foot wrong all afternoon, made a brilliant point-saving challenge to prevent Solomon from winning it, as Luton added a precious point to what they will be a tally enough to stay up.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Christ Makosso, Mark McGuinness, Amari’i Bell, Izzy Jones (Milli Alli 77), Liam Walsh (Lamine Fanne 78), Jordan Clark, Thelo Aasgaard, Alfie Doughty (Lasse Nordas 77), Elijah Adebayo (Tahith Chong 49), Carlton Morris. Subs not used: Tim Krul, Kal Naismith, Reece Burke, Zack Nelson, Josh Bowler.

Whites: Karl Darlow, Jayden Bogle (Sam Byram 87), Junior Firpo, Ethan Ampadu ©, Pascal Struijk (Max Wober 86), Joe Rodon, Daniel James, Joel Piroe (Brenden Aaronson 79), Manor Solomon (Isaac Schmidt 87), Ao Tanaka, Wilfried Gnonto (Patrick Bamford 63). Subs not used: Illan Meslier, Largie Ramazani, Joshua Guilavogul, Ilia Gruev. Referee: Thomas Bramall. Booked: Jones 21, Bogle 39, Solomon 60.