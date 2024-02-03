Luton claim another precious point after crazy eight-goal thriller at Newcastle United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An absolutely crazy game of football saw Luton claim another point in their battle for Premier League survival in what was a bonkers eight-goal thriller at St James' Park this afternoon.

Words won't quite do the 100 minutes of football justice, Luton trailing 1-0 and 2-1, then leading 4-2, before being pegged back by a quickfire Magpies double, the visitors almost winning it at the death as well. Before the excitement started, Town chief Rob Edwards made one change to the side that had thumped Brighton & Hove Albion in midweek, Teden Mengi fit enough to replace Reece Burke, with Issa Kabore and Jacob Brown back on the bench once more.

Despite a bright start in which the Hatters looked like they could get some joy when isolating Chiedozie Ogbene against lumbering United full back Dan Burn, one excellent foray into the box saw keeper Martin Dubravka claim his deflected cross. That good work was undone on just seven minutes though, Lewis Miley spreading the ball wide to Kieran Tripper, his cross allowed to run across the box where the onrushing Sean Longstaff tucked past Thomas Kaminski.

Ogbene had another penetrating run into the box which saw his cross kicked away from inside the six yard box, boss Edwards frustrated no Luton forward had made the run across his marker for a simple tap in. An action-packed spell saw Town restore parity on 21 minutes with a free kick straight from the training ground, Ross Barkley's lofted ball in met by Carlton Morris who nodded back for Gabe Osbo to head in via the underside of the bar.

However, just as Luton looked like they might move in front, they were hit 90 seconds later, an attack breaking down inside the area, with Anthony Gordon sprinting away on the left, going up against Osho. He raced away from the Town centre half who simply couldn't touch him for fear of being sent off, cutting on to his right and although Kaminski powered away, the rebound fell to Longstaff who picked out the bottom corner for his second of the afternoon.

Still the Hatters threatened, especially when Ogbene was in possession, receiving a throw from Kaminski and then just burst away from Lewis Miley and ghosting past Burn, Town unable to fashion a shooting opportunity. Longstaff, sensing a first half hat-trick, saw a pop from range clear the bar, but Luton were level again five minutes before the break.

Barkley won the ball back in midfield and set off on a driving run forward, picking Doughty to his left. The wingback's low shot was saved by Dubravka but dropped right into the path of Barkley who kept his composure to tap home from a few yards out for his sixth goal against Newcastle in his career. Knowing it was imperative they stayed level this time, Luton almost had a third, Adebayo's cross just unable to get the touch it needed from Morris.

After the break, Gordon made way for Callum Wilson, as the hosts almost had another early goal, Jacob Murphy getting away in the box and Kaminski was there to block, the attacker having another go moments later, missing the target this time. Luton then had a penalty on 59 minutes when Ogbene was sent one on one with Burn once more, the Town wingback bursting away yet again as the defender's arm was across his shoulder.

The infringement started outside the box, but Ogbene managed to keep his footing until making getting into the area and then going over, the linesman belatedly flagging. VAR was called on to adjudicate, with referee Thomas Bramall instructed to point to the spot, Morris stepping up. With the noise deafening, he tucked home his effort, sending Dubravka the wrong way, but had gone too early, ordered to retake his spotkick.

The Luton forward then showed nerves of steel to do exactly the same with his second effort, sticking with the same spot, as Dubravka anticipated a switch, going the wrong way once more. If that wasn't good enough for the travelling fans, Town were then in dreamland just three minutes later, Doughty released on the left and finding Barkley. He delayed his pass, weighting it perfectly for Adebayo to clinically slot home for his fourth goal in a week, sparkling scenes of mayhem in the away.

Home boss Eddie Howe rang the changes, with Tino Livramento and Harvey Barnes on, unfortunately for Luton, as crucially, the hosts were back in the game on 66 minutes, Trippier volleying home at the far post. Town were then pegged back in what was turning into a truly mental game of football, Barkley dispossessed in midfield, his appeal for a foul falling on deaf ears and Barnes sidefooting into the bottom corner from just outside the box to make it 4-4.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu was introduced, his cross shot straight at Dubravka, while Teden Mengi prevented it being three goals in five minutes for the hosts as he made a vital block on Barnes as the ball dropped to him inside the area. Kaminski made a wonderful save when Fabian Schar drove forward and found Barnes once more, his shot taking a nick off Mengi, the Belgian doing superbly to fingertip it behind.

The action then slowed down slightly, Bruno Guimaraes with an outstanding outside of the boot cross that saw Murphy divert over at the post, but during 10 minutes of stoppage time, Luton, with Barkley pulling the strings were able to demonstrate an element of control. They almost won it too, the midfielder's cross met by Ogbene, who was denied the most famous of winners by Dupravka.

Magpies: Martin Dubravka, Kieran Trippier (C), Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Anthony Gordon (Callum Wilson 46), Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron (Harvey Barnes 64), Dan Burn (Tino Livramento 64), Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley. Subs not used: Lorius Karius, Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie, Emil Krafth, Lewis Hall, Joe White.

