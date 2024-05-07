Luton clash will be Moyes' last home game in charge as West Ham announce long-serving manager's exit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton Town’s opponents this weekend, West Ham United, have announced that manager David Moyes will leave the club by mutual consent at the end of the season.

The 61-year-old took charge in 2019 after spells at Preston North End, Everton, Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland, leading the Hatters to to victory in last season’s UEFA Europa Conference League by beating Fiorentina 2-1 in Prague, the club’s first major trophy since winning the FA Cup in 1980 and a first European success since 1965.

This season, the Hammers are still on course for a top 10 finish, sitting in ninth, but have struggled since the turn of the year, winning just four out 23 matches in all competitions, beaten 5-2 by Crystal Palace and 5-0 by Chelsea in their last two away matches. Moyes’ last home game in the dug-out will now be Saturday’s home game against the Hatters, with Rob Edwards’ side needing a result to give themselves any chance of staying in the top flight this term.

David Moyes will leave West Ham at the end of the season - pic: Liam Smith

Discussing his time at the London Stadium, Moyes said: “I have enjoyed four and a half brilliant years at West Ham, and the club is in a stronger position than when I returned back in 2019. When I joined West Ham for a second time, the club was one place above the relegation zone, and it has been a terrific journey to have achieved three consecutive seasons in Europe.

“After leading the club to safety, we guided the team to finishes of sixth and seventh in the Premier League, and I was delighted when we won the Europa Conference League title last June – the club’s first major trophy in 43 years. I would like to thank all the players for their support, and all the success they have achieved, over the last four and a half years.

“I have really enjoyed working with everyone at West Ham, and I would like to thank the Board for giving me the opportunity to manage this great club. I wish my eventual successor, the Directors, the players, the staff, the fans, and everybody at West Ham, all the very best for the future.”

Former Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui has been heavily linked with taking over from Moyes at the end of the season, as although the club refused to comment on those rumours, joint-chairman David Sullivan added: “On behalf of everyone at West Ham United, I would like to offer our sincere thanks and gratitude to David for the contribution he has made to the Football Club during his time as manager. David has been responsible for a period of great progress and success in our history, and we are extremely grateful for all of his hard work, commitment and dedication to the role.