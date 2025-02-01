Luton closing in on signing Norwegian forward Lasse Nordås from Tromsø

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Town expected to bolster their squad further during window

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton are closing in on agreeing a deal for striker Lasse Nordås from Norwegian top flight side Tromsø according to a number of sources.

The 22-year-old started his career at Lillestrøm, but did not reach the first team at the Eliteserien club, moving to First Division side Strommen in 2020 where he scored nine in 26 games. That saw him transferred to Bodo/Glimt in 2021, on target six times in 38 matches, as he had a loan move to Tromsø in 2022, making it permanent a year later, going on to net 18 goals in 63 appearances for the Romssa Arena side so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nordås has also played in the UEFA Conference League and Champions League qualifiers, while is recognised for Norway at U19 and U20, with three goals in 12 games for the U21s too. Football journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted: “Luton Town agree deal to sign Lasse Nordås from Tromsø on four year and half contract. Deal completed today, as @StianWahl reports.”

Luton could be about to make yet another signing during the transfer window - pic: Liam Smith

Meanwhile, a statement on the Tromsø’s official website said: “Lasse has left the club's training camp to complete the mandatory training. This is one of the biggest transfers in the club's history. No one from the club will comment on anything until everything is completed.” Asked afterwards if had anything to confirm about the deal going through, Luton boss Matt Bloomfield, with a clear smile on his face, stated: “Not right now.” On whether his grin meant anything could be read into the rumour, he quipped: “It’s up to you!”