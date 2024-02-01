Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton have made their first move on transfer deadline day by bringing in young attacker Taylan Harris from Reading.

The 18-year-old has been a regular for the Royals’ U21 side this season, playing seven Premier League 2 matches, on target once, that coming in a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace. Harris has also had four U18 Premier League outings as well, finding the net three times, on the scoresheet on four occasions during the U18s’ FA Youth Cup campaign too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Handed a first team opportunity in the EFL Trophy trip to Exeter City earlier this season, the teenager came off the bench to find the net on his debut, as Town’s head of recruitment Mick Harford told the Hatters’ official website: “Taylan is technically very good; he’s a winger or forward who’s very quick, has a real eye for goal and likes a shot from range. He’s also a good dribbler, who likes to beat players and make things happen. We’re looking forward to working with him and are excited to see how he develops.”

Luton Town have made their first move on transfer deadline day - pic: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Harris himself has now set his sights on making his top flight debut, adding: “When you see Luton winning 4-0 and players scoring hat-tricks in the Premier League, it gives you a great feeling of what can come in the future so I’m delighted to be here and can’t wait to start. My aim is to play in the Premier League – every player in the world wants to do that. This has given me an opportunity to do that and achieve that.”

A statement on Reading’s official website added: “Taylan Harris has joined Premier League side Luton Town for an undisclosed fee. Harris has spent just under 10 years as a Royal, first joining the academy in July 2014. He became our 79th Academy graduate when he made his debut coming off the bench in our record breaking 9-0 win over Exeter City back in September.