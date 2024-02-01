Luton complete transfer deadline day move for young Reading attacker
Luton have made their first move on transfer deadline day by bringing in young attacker Taylan Harris from Reading.
The 18-year-old has been a regular for the Royals’ U21 side this season, playing seven Premier League 2 matches, on target once, that coming in a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace. Harris has also had four U18 Premier League outings as well, finding the net three times, on the scoresheet on four occasions during the U18s’ FA Youth Cup campaign too.
Handed a first team opportunity in the EFL Trophy trip to Exeter City earlier this season, the teenager came off the bench to find the net on his debut, as Town’s head of recruitment Mick Harford told the Hatters’ official website: “Taylan is technically very good; he’s a winger or forward who’s very quick, has a real eye for goal and likes a shot from range. He’s also a good dribbler, who likes to beat players and make things happen. We’re looking forward to working with him and are excited to see how he develops.”
Harris himself has now set his sights on making his top flight debut, adding: “When you see Luton winning 4-0 and players scoring hat-tricks in the Premier League, it gives you a great feeling of what can come in the future so I’m delighted to be here and can’t wait to start. My aim is to play in the Premier League – every player in the world wants to do that. This has given me an opportunity to do that and achieve that.”
A statement on Reading’s official website added: “Taylan Harris has joined Premier League side Luton Town for an undisclosed fee. Harris has spent just under 10 years as a Royal, first joining the academy in July 2014. He became our 79th Academy graduate when he made his debut coming off the bench in our record breaking 9-0 win over Exeter City back in September.
"An impressive debut saw him score that day, and grab an assist, whilst a superb season overall has seen him score 9 goals in 14 games in all competitions. That run has seen him score whilst stepping up for the U21s, bag a brace against Arsenal for the U18s, and score four goals in two FA Youth Cup games, including a hat-trick against Rotherham at the SCL. Everyone at the club would like to wish Taylan all the best in the future.”