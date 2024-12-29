Luton concede stoppage time winner as they suffer a ninth successive away defeat at Swansea

Luton were beaten 2-1 at Swansea City this afternoon - pic: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Championship: Swansea City 2 Luton Town 1

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton saw their run of successive away defeats stretch to nine as they suffered a cruel, cruel stoppage time defeat at Swansea City this afternoon.

The Hatters looked like they might finally come close to lifting the noose around their neck which has been their form on the road, as after somehow still being in the contest following a first half in which the hosts dominated, they were beginning to gain a foothold in proceedings after the break, until reduced to 10 men with 22 minutes to go, young defender Joe Johnson sent off for his second booking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having got through to the first minute of seven added on, the visitors’ back-line, marshalled superbly by Mark McGuinness, had defended valiantly, until finally breached, the hosts winning first contact to a deep cross and sub Myles Peart-Harris speeding in to plant his header beyond Thomas Kaminski and break Luton hearts.

Earlier, Town boss Rob Edwards had made two changes to the side beaten 1-0 by Bristol City on Boxing Day as Amari'i Bell returned after missing the last four games with a hamstring injury suffered in the 1-1 draw against the Welsh side at Kenilworth Road earlier this month, Marvelous Nakamba also back in too.

That saw Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and Victor Moses drop to the bench where they were joined by summer signing Reuell Walters for the first time since early October having recovered from his broken foot. Lining up with Bell dropping into the back three and pushing Johnson to the left wingback role, with Tahith Chong heading over to the right hand flank, the Hatters were gifted the perfect start on just five minutes.

City, who like to persist with a dangerous game of passing out from the back, saw it go completely wrong on this occasion, goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux's clearance hit straight at Carlton Morris. Town's skipper saw the ball rebound off his outstretched leg and then fall perfectly for him to volley into the empty net with the red-faced keeper caught woefully out of position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swansea didn't ever change their possession-based style despite the early calamity, almost levelling on 13 minutes when a deep cross was spilled by Thomas Kamsinki but a sliding Jisung Eom couldn't get the connection he wanted, allowing Town's number one to gather gratefully. He was then excellently position when a long ball sliced through the Hatters' defence, racing out of his area to clear, as Luton stuck to their task in the opening half an hour, Mark McGuinness, booed throughout for his Cardiff connections with a vital intervention

The hosts appealed for a penalty when Chong slid in to knock the ball back to his keeper before Eom could get there, which he did, the South Korean going over his leg, as referee Farai Hallam quite correctly ignored the hosts. Having scored from a well-worked corner routine in the 1-1 draw at Luton, Swansea were often looking to produce some crafty set-piece routines, one of them going all the way back before a deflected shot bounced up invitingly for Liam Cullen to nod narrowly wide on the half hour.

Luton were indebted to Kaminski for keeping them ahead on 35 minutes when Jordan Clark and Nakamba gave the ball away, possession instantly transferred to the right where Ronald had a crack, Town's keeper getting fingertips to turn it behind for a corner. Again, Swansea worked the ball into the box by going short, although this time Cullen stabbed wide.

With set-pieces causing a constant problem, it was no real surprise when another led to the Swans leveller on 38 minutes, as this time they went for the direct approach. A spell of pinball followed as Luton couldn't clear their lines and just when it looked like Kaminski had come to the rescue with a terrific point blank save, Goncalo Franco reacted quickest to bundle the loose ball over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Late in the first half, Eom who was having plenty of success up against Chong on the hosts' left, jinked one way and the other, sending in a cross that bounced over the boot of Johnson, Ronald's header landing on the roof of the net. Having been utterly dominated in both the possession and territory states during that first period, the Hatters could consider themselves fortunate not to be facing a penalty in the early stages of the second period, Florian Bianchini pulling a cross down and hitting the turf under pressure from Tom Holmes when about to pull the the trigger, referee Hallam giving nothing once more.

To their credit, Luton did finally start to see more of the play, Clark getting involved, as after some audacious skill, he went on to dink a pass over the top that McGuinness swung narrowly off target. Having already scored once from some dubious Swansea play at the back, the Hatters almost did exactly the same when pressing their opponents into another mistake, only for Nakamba to choose the wrong option as the opportunity went begging, Edwards hurling his water bottle in pure frustration.

Kaminski was to come to the rescue again on the hour mark, a free kick met by the completely unmarked Harry Darling who powered his header into the ground, Luton's stopper able to fly to his right and turn it behind. Although they deserved credit for finally taking the game to their hosts and starting to become a genuine attacking threat, Town were still loose at the back themselves, causing some unnecessary alarms.

Just when they were starting to gain ahead of steam though, the visitors crucially found themselves a man light as Johnson was adjudged to have tripped his man by referee Hallam. Having opted to keep his cards in his pocket with the Swans players made similar repeated offences, he opted to brandish a second booking to the teenager, which meant he had to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eager to keep things tight, Edwards brought on Walters for Elijah Adebayo to try and make sure they left with something for their battling efforts, Kaminski denying Darling with far greater ease as he had an ambitious attempt from 30 yards out, doing the same when Cullen had a pop from slightly closer on 75 minutes too.

The close stages then resembled an attack versus defence training exercise, McGuinness to the fore for Luton, one vital header away followed by being first out to shut down a shot, Holmes joining in the fun with his own diving clearance too. Unfortunately all that hard work was to ultimately go to waste as the clock ticked past 90, a long ball was nodded back for Peart-Harris to break Town's hearts.

Although they had time to mount a fightback, it never looked likely, Kaminski preventing Jan Vipotnik from adding a third with another superb reflex stop. Even later, Luton almost had a chance to leave with a point, Clark turning down the chance to have a crack, while try as they might, the visitors just couldn't get the ball into the box as City's defence stood firm as Town show no signs of curing their now almost terminal bout of travel sickness.

Swans: Lawrence Vigouroux, Josh Key, Ben Cabango, Harry Darling, Matt Grimes (C), Jisung Eom (Myles Peart-Harris 73), Josh Tymon, Goncalo Franco (Jay Fulton 53), Florian Bianchini (Zan Vipotnik 77), Liam Cullen, Ronald (Azeem Abdulal 90). Subs not used: Jon McLaughlin, Nathan Tjoe-A-On, Cyrus Christie, Kyle Naughton, Ben Lloyd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Tahith Chong, Tom Holmes, Mark McGuinness, Joe Johnson, Amari’i Bell, Marvelous Nakamba (Zack Nelson 64), Tom Krauß (Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu 86), Jordan Clark, Elijah Adebayo, (Reuell Walters 71), Carlton Morris (C). Subs not used: Tim Krul, Victor Moses, Cauley Woodrow, Erik Pieters, Joe Taylor, Daiki Hashioka, Zack Nelson. Referee: Farai Hallam. Booked: McGuinness 30, Johnson 31, Clark 60, Grimes 90. Sent off: Johnson 68. Attendance: 16,414 (770 Hatters).