Luton confirm an interest in Liverpool defender Jones

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has confirmed he is in talks with Liverpool defender Lloyd Jones over a move to Kenilworth Road.

The 22-year-old was signed by the Reds in May 2011 from Plymouth Argyle for £150,000 but hasn't made a first team appearance in his seven years at Anfield, with loan stints at Cheltenham, Accrington and Blackpool.

He has been a regular starter for Liverpool's U21 squad, signing a three year deal in July 2013 and captained the reserve side in the 2014-15 campaign.

Last season, Jones spent time in League One with Swindon Town, playing 29 times, scoring twice, as the Town boss said “He’s one we’re interested in and we’re speaking to, so nothing over the line yet.

“Hopefully we can get one through and if that’s Lloyd Jones then fine.”

After seeing his side lose out 3-2 to Wycombe Wanderers this evening, with Johnny Mullins going off in the second half, Jones reiterated his need to add a defender before tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

He added: “We’re looking to bring someone in, we definitely need someone in a defensive area, because they’re going down like flies in terms of my centre halves, so we definitely need something to strengthen.

“We’re actively doing that, so hopefully we can add to the team, but it won’t be a massively busy one (deadline day).

“We don’t really need much, there won’t be a kneejerk reaction to this result or anything, because we’re still a good side, we’re still top and we’ve got to make sure we bounce back at the weekend.”