Luton confirm assistant manager Mick Harford will return to the dugout on Sunday

Mick Harford will be back in the dugout this weekend

Luton have announced that assistant manager Mick Harford will be in the dugout once more this weekend when the Hatters host Harrogate Town in the FA Cup third round.

The 62-year-old hasn't been able to attend on a match day for the last few months, after announcing he was battling prostate cancer in July and undergoing a course of radiotherapy treatment.

Harford has still been around the training ground, but is now fit enough to return to take his place alongside manager Nathan Jones on Sunday, as a thrilled Town boss said: "We are delighted to have Mick back.

"He is a massive part of the culture and the environment here.

"Mick and I always spoke about his return, when it would be and it had to be when he felt right.

“Having done a few days and kept his hand in, he’s just felt really comfortable and he really feels that now is the right time.

"It’s great to have him back and he’s had an instant impact this week.

"Everyone is delighted, obviously and it’s a big thing to have him back at the helm with us.

“The fans have been wonderful and sung his name at every game he’s been absent this season, so I know they’ll be excited and get right behind Mick and the team.