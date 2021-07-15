Luton confirm date for Carabao Cup trip to Stevenage
Ticket details to be confirmed soon
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 12:21 pm
Updated
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 12:22 pm
Luton Town's Carabao Cup first round tie against Stevenage has been scheduled for Tuesday, August 10 at 7:45pm.
Nathan Jones’ team will travel to their League Two neighbours for the first time since February 2018 when they looked on course for victory after James Collins scored an 85th minute penalty, only to see Danny Newton level moments later.
Ticket details and information for the fixture will be confirmed by Stevenage in the week commencing Monday, July 26.