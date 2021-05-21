Luton confirm defender Matty Pearson will join Huddersfield Town on a free transfer

Matty Pearson has left Luton

Luton defender Matty Pearson has agreed to join fellow Championship side Huddersfield Town on a free transfer when his contract ends at Kenilworth Road next month.

The 27-year-old signed for the Hatters from Barnsley in the summer of 2018 following the club's promotion to League One and soon became a firm favourite amongst supporters, playing 52 times during his debut campaign, scoring six goals, as Luton won the League One title.

He reached 87 consecutive starts for the club, before the record was ended once the season restarted after Covid-19 due to injury, but still did his bit on the final day when, despite being injured, coming off the bench to feature in the closing stages of the 3-2 win over Blackburn Rovers which ensured Championship survival.

Pearson made another 39 appearances this term as Town ended up finishing 12th in the table, as he leaves Luton having played 136 times, with 10 goals to his name.