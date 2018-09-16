Luton confirm double fracture for Whites midfielder O'Kane

Luton Town have confirmed that on-loan Leeds United midfielder Eunan O'Kane suffered a fractured tibia and fibula in his left leg during the second half of the Hatters’ 1-0 home win over Bristol Rovers yesterday.

O’Kane was injured just five minutes after coming off the bench with a quarter of an hour to go, receiving lengthy on-field treatment before being stretchered away.

A club statement this afternoon said: “The 28-year-old Republic of Ireland international received first class care from medical staff both at Kenilworth Road and the Luton & Dunstable Hospital last night, and we thank everyone involved for playing their part.

“He will undergo surgery at the L&D today before returning to his parent club Leeds United for his rehabilitation following his release.

“We would like to wish Eunan a speedy recovery and thank him for his efforts during his brief spell at the club, during which he has made a big impression on everyone he has met at Kenilworth Road.”

O’Kane made just four appearances during his brief stint with Town, as speaking before the severity of the injury was known, defender Dan Potts said: “It doesn’t look good, what we’ve heard is it’s a broken leg which is a shame.

“We had it with Bez (Luke Berry) not too long ago, so it’s unfortunate.

“From a defender’s point of view, I don’t think there was any malice there.

“He had to go for the ball, had to go for the tackle, obviously Eunan’s come off a lot worse.

“It’s a shame as we were on the break, but it looks a bad one.

“I’m sure he’ll be in safe hands and get the best possible treatment.

“I feel a bit sorry for him really, he hasn’t had the best of luck since he’s been here and we’ve only had him for a couple of weeks, but what we’ve seen in training, he’s obviously a real talent.

"You see what he’s done in his career and he’ll be a big miss.”