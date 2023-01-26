Cody Drameh has signed on loan with Luton for the rest of the season

Luton Town have signed Leeds United defender Cody Drameh for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old right back moved to Elland Road from Fulham in 2020 and has played eight times for the Whites in total, including four Premier League outings.

Drameh joined fellow Championship outfit Cardiff City on loan last January and featured against the Hatters on their visit to south Wales in April, as despite making just 22 appearances, he was awarded the Bluebirds’ Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season for his impressive performances.

Edwards, who along with assistant Richie Kyle worked with Drameh in his time with England U18 and U20s, said: “We have been aware of Cody for a long time.

"He had a great loan last season, did really well at Cardiff and he was really effective, so we know he’s more than ready for the Championship.

“He’s been in and around it with Leeds and has played in the Premier League, but he needs some first-team football now and we can offer that. We’re really excited to get him going.

“He’s got fantastic quality.

"He’s really athletic.

"He can run forward and back, which is our game and something we need.

"We want to try and help him, give him a platform to try to improve.

