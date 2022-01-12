Luton confirm new dates for Sky Blues and Posh trips

Luton will visit Coventry City in March

Luton have confirmed new dates for their trips to Coventry and Peterborough United in the Championship.

The Hatters had been due to travel to the Coventry Building Society Arena to face the Sky Blues on New Year's Day, but it was called off due to Covid, and will now take place on Tuesday, March 8, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

A statement on the club website said: "Tickets for this fixture remain valid for those who brought for the original date.

"Any supporters who wishes to obtain a refund on tickets purchased can do so by returning their tickets to the Ticket Office by Monday 7th March."

Meanwhile, Town's match at the Weston Homes Stadium against the Posh, was due to go ahead on Saturday, February 5, but has been moved due to Luton's progression in the FA Cup.

A new date has been set for Tuesday, April 5, with a 7.45pm kick-off and ticket information will be released in due course.