Luton head to Middlesbrough this weekend

Luton Town have confirmed that their Championship trip to Middlesbrough this weekend will stay at 3pm, despite England’s World Cup quarter-final clash with France later in the day.

With the Three Lions in action at 7pm, the EFL would have agreed to an earlier kick-off should both sides mutually agree to change the time.

However, that has not been the case as a statement on the Hatters official website said: “We can confirm our kick-off time of 3pm against Middlesbrough remains unchanged.

“In addition, the Ticket Office would like to remind supporters that tickets remain on sale until midday on Friday.

"Tickets can be purchased online, in person or via phone from the Ticket Office.

“If ordering tickets online, please do not select postage as due to postal strikes we cannot guarantee delivery.

"If ordering for 'collection' this is at the Luton Town Ticket Office. We can arrange collection at Middlesbrough on the day from the Away Ticket Office after 1.30pm but you will need to advise via email to make these arrangements.

“For any supporters making a late decision to attend the game we can also advise pay on the day will be available (cash only from the away Ticket Office from 1.30pm).”

The Luton News ran a poll asking supporters whether they wanted to see the game brought forward and with almost 400 voting, 68.4% stated they did, with 31.6% believing it should have stayed at 3pm.

On the decision, @adamcmb_ said: “That’s poor. Better change our game against Millwall should England get to the final.”

@LF_Neil: “Very disappointing for away fans. Was it discussed?

"Did either of you want to change it but the other disagreed?”

@glenmaxwell76: “Very surprised at this.

"I think most of us going wanted it changed.”

@jamesltfc02: “Sorry England, I'm on the way back from boro.”

@IsabelRose12332: “Can’t really understand why?

"Just means less people will come to the game?”

@chazabbb: “Can definitely see some people missing out on the boro game now, shame.”

