Luton confirm signing of Tottenham Hotspur's Irish U21 goalkeeper Keeley

Talented shot-stopper heads to Kenilworth Road

Luton Town have boosted their goalkeeping department with the addition of highly-rated Tottenham Hotspur youngster Josh Keeley for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old joins the Hatters having had a superb campaign on loan at fellow League One side Leyton Orient last term, where he was named the club’s Young Player of the Season after keeping 16 clean sheets in 36 matches to lead them to the play-off final, eventually beaten 1-0 in the final at Wembley by Charlton Athletic.

He also picked up the Supporters' Club Merit Award, and won the O’s Goal of the Season award too when scoring a remarkable injury-time equaliser during an FA Cup tie against Oldham in November. Discussing his newest recruit, who came through the ranks at St Patrick’s Athletic, making his senior debut in July 2021 and then heading to north London in the summer of 2022, also having a loan spell with Barnet and playing for the Republic of Ireland U21s,boss Matt Bloomfield said: “Josh is a young, agile, athletic goalkeeper who had a great season last year in League One.

Luton have signed goalkeeper Josh Keeley from Tottenham Hotspur - pic: Carl Recine/Getty Images

"He is an excellent shot-stopper and can play out from the back and sweep up behind the defence. We’re pleased to acquire a goalkeeper of his potential who already has plenty of experience. To be able to add someone of Josh’s pedigree and quality to the club is a real statement. He’s someone of big potential that we’re excited to add to our group.”